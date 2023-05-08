Decades ago, special education students had a much different public school experience than their present-day counterparts.
Essentially segregated from their general education peers, special education (or SPED) students rode separate buses, ate during separate lunch periods and took separate classes, often all located in the same small room.
“There were no general education classes, no electives, no being on a sports team, nothing like that,” said John Anderberg, Forest Grove High School’s drama director.
The history of special education is the premise of the high school’s upcoming original theatrical production, “Special.”
The play is part of Forest Grove High School’s Unified Theatre program, which, like Unified Sports, is no-cut and features students of all abilities and levels of experience in acting.
Written by Anderberg himself with cast members in mind, the title of the play, “Special,” was inspired by pop artist Lizzo’s song of the same name, which promotes self-love and acceptance.
Starting with what Anderberg described as the “uncomfortable parts of history,” the production weaves its way to the modern era, where inclusion has become the education standard.
Anderberg, who attended high school in the 1980s, said segregation between special and general education students was perceived as normal when he was young.
“It was the way things were,” he said.
Inclusion in the way Forest Grove and other school districts now handle special education, Anderberg added, “just wasn’t done. It wasn’t thought about (by most people).”
It has largely been thanks to advocacy from families and teachers of special education students that special education students and programming have been integrated into the broader student body.
“They said, ‘Yeah, we’re giving services to students we’re supposed to provide, but is this enough?’” Anderberg said. “It’s everyone’s school. Shouldn’t we all be together and find ways to be inclusive?”
He recalled having discussions about the past with cast members who are currently in special education. Anderberg said many kids could barely fathom how they would have been treated decades ago, with some comparing the old model to prison.
“When I was hired by the high school, inclusion had been developed,” he said. “It was the model. (General education) students were very familiar with special education students. (Exclusion) was just not a thing anymore.”
Today’s Vikings, Anderbeg said, “know nothing else but inclusion.”
While Anderberg said that depictions of the past will not be overly intense, he warned that some parts of “Special” will be uncomfortable — and should be.
“We have to show the audience (the dark parts of history), so they feel that impact,” he said. “It shouldn’t look good. We shouldn’t like it.”
If people forget the past, they run the risk of repeating it, Anderbeg warned.
“It’s good to remind people of where we came from and where we are now, so we remember that we should keep supporting these efforts and maybe find ways to go further,” he said.
Importance of United Theatre
“Special” marks the 13th United Theatre stage production.
When the program started over a decade ago, Forest Grove High School was one of the first schools in the county to create an acting program for students of all abilities. In fact, Forest Grove has long been a pioneer when it comes to providing inclusive special education, Anderberg said.
“Special” is “lightly” based off Forest Grove’s own history with special education, including Unified Theatre and Unified Sports.
“It’s fairly true to what happened,” Anderberg said. “It gives us an idea of how this all came about.”
If “Special” is like any other Unified Theatre production, it will impress and enrich audiences.
“(United Theatre) gives people a chance to see (special education) students in a different light,” Anderberg said, adding that it makes them realize these students are much more capable than they may have originally thought.
“It shocks people to see what these kids can do, which wouldn’t be seen if we didn’t give them the opportunity to do that,” he said.
United Theatre productions have not only impacted audience members, but also the special education students themselves. Anderberg said it builds confidence and improves reading, speaking and collaborative skills — training that normally happens in the classroom, but now can occur in a more fun environment.
“It’s important students have the opportunity to try something new in a safe space,” Anderbeg said. “It’s a chance for students to go out of their comfort zone and work with people they normally wouldn’t work with. It’s good training for life.”
Like after every United Theatre production, there will be a post-performance discussion, where audience members can ask the actors questions about the show or the program as a whole.
“It’s pretty amazing to watch,” Anderberg said. “The kids are very honest with their opinions.”
Showings of “Special” are slated for 7 p.m. May 18 and May 19 in the Ellen Stevens Auditorium, located at 1401 Nichols Lane.
Admission is free, but donations, which will go toward Special Olympics Oregon, are encouraged. No tickets are needed to attend.
The show’s runtime is approximately 45 minutes, not including the post-performance discussion.