For the 62nd year, Pacific University paid tribute to Hawaiian culture over the weekend with an authentic Lū‘au (feast) and Hō‘ike (show).
Close to 2,000 people packed into Stoller Center on the university’s Forest Grove campus to enjoy performances spanning six Oceanian cultures: Hawaiian, Samoan, Māori, Tahitian, Filipino and Tongan.
“We come in (each year) with a sense of pride for our culture,” said Hunter Atagi, a junior at Pacific who is from Oahu, Hawaii, and whose family is of Samoan descent. “We just want to spread that love for everybody else.”
Pacific University’s Lū‘au and Hō‘ike is the only one in the Pacific Northwest guided almost exclusively by students — more specifically the 360 students in the school club Nā Haumāna O Hawai‘i.
When Nā Haumāna O Hawai‘i started in 1959, there were only 16 founding members. Pacific’s population of students from the Aloha State has grown considerably as well, now accounting for approximately 20% of the university’s 4,000 undergraduate students.
For most of the students participating, this was their first “normal” Lū‘au and Hō‘ike.
In 2020, the event was canceled a month beforehand due to the pandemic.
The next year, students held a virtual show over Zoom, splicing together clips of themselves dancing and singing in their backyards.
Last year, while the club could once again hold the event on campus, they still had to adhere to official COVID-19 protocol, requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a recent COVID test.
This year, the students chose “E Ho’i i Ka Piko” (which translates to “Return to the Source”) as the theme for the Lū‘au and Hō‘ike.
“E ho’i i ka piko is a way for all us at Pacific University to create a deeper connection between our past, present, and future,” said Jenna Hickman, a senior at Pacific University and one of the evening’s emcees. “The knowledge passed down from our ancestors provides a foundation to build community with others in the present and future.”
To keep to the theme, students made an intentional effort to portray the histories and cultures of Oceania as accurately as possible this year.
Student instructors not only taught their peers the moves to each dance but also the dance’s cultural significance and the meaning to accompanying songs and chants. Students also relayed this the information before each performance and in a short video about the six Oceanic cultures.
“We want to educate everyone,” said Kamalani Quindica, a Pacific senior and the Lū‘au and Hō‘ike board chair. “We teach them (the club members) the correct ways to say words, the correct ways to dance. There’s more than just one Hawaiian culture in Hawaii. We want to help people see that Hawaii is more than a stereotype.”
Dinner and a show
Before the show, guests enjoyed the Lū‘au portion of the event, enjoying Hawaiian cuisine in the university’s dining hall, which included shoyu chicken, kalua pig, chicken long rice, pineapple, haupia, Hawaiian coconut cake and — upon request — poi, a thick, starchy paste created from taro root.
At 6:30 p.m. sharp, the Hō‘ike portion began with an opening oli, a stirring chant that tells Hawaiian and Polynesian history.
The rest of the show rotated between Hawaiian, Samoan, Māori, Tahitian, Filipino and Tongan dances and songs, with some audience engagement activities such as trivia and a game called Gimme Gimme.
Hawaiian dances included:
- A wāhine kahiko, a traditional women’s hula, celebrating famous places on Kaua’i;
- A kāne kahiko, a traditional men’s hula, honoring the legacy of the last reigning Hawaiian king, King David Laʻamea Kamananakapu Mahinulani Naloiaehuokalani Lumialani Kalākaua;
- Wāhine ‘auana, a contemporary women’s hula;
- Kāne ‘auana, a contemporary men’s hula;
- Several co-ed hulas.
Samoan dances included:
- Fa‘ataupati, a traditional men’s dance, also known as the “Samoan slap dance”
- Siva, a co-ed dance, traditionally led by the chief’s son or daughter.
- Siva afi, a traditional co-ed dance, known as “fire knife,” which involves skillful spinning of poles with fire lit on both sides.
This year, students performed a siva taualuga, a traditional Samoan dance usually performed by a chief’s daughter (taupou) or son (manaia). Quindica served as the taupou.
“(Performing as a taupou or manaia) is one of the highest honors you can receive in Samoan culture,” Atagi said. “One of my favorite moments in the show was seeing Kama, who I see as an older sister, have that honor. The pride that I had — it all kind of hit in that moment.”
Additionally, students performed two Māori dances: both modern and traditional versions of poi, a dance where participants swing balls attached to cords to improve coordination in battle, and haka, a traditional men’s dance used to intimidate opponents.
Haka dancers perform several menacing actions such as showing the whites of their eyes, poking out their tongues, slapping their hands, stomping their feet and facial contortions.
Lastly, students performed one Tongan, Filipino and Tahitian dance: mako, tinikling and ‘ori tahiti, respectively.
This was the first year that students have ever performed mako, a fast-paced men’s war dance. The specific dance students chose, called mate ma’a tonga, translates to “die for Tonga” and showcases participants’ love for their country, king and elders.
Tinikling is a traditional Filipino folk dance that appeared during the Spanish colonial era. Participants hop, weave and step between two bamboo poles that are clapped together to a beat. Some say the dance originated as a punishment; Spanish colonizers would smash Filipino farmers’ feet with bamboo poles if they weren’t working hard enough. Today, the dance celebrates perseverance.
‘Ori tahiti is a women’s dance where dancers shake their hips rapidly to the beat of drums.
Looking to the future
Planning and preparation for the Lū‘au and Hō‘ike is a year-long process, with work beginning on next April’s show the day after the previous event wraps.
Each year, students practice two hours a week for every dance in which they are a participant (with some students participating in upwards of four dances). Many also hold seats on the club’s boards and various committees, requiring even more weekly commitment.
“We haven’t slept for the past two months,” said club advisor Janalei Chun, a Pacific alumna known adoringly by students as Aunty Jana.
Even though the students direct the show, Pacific University’s Lū‘au and Hō‘ike could not happen without massive commitment from the university, club advisors, parents and sponsors such as Alaska Airlines, which allowed students to ship over much-needed supplies from Hawaii free of charge and offered family members discounted flights.
And there’s also the Lū‘au and Hō‘ike’s dedicated fanbase.
Chun described the consistent support from the Forest Grove community as “very humbling.”
She said in the months leading up to the Lū‘au and Hō‘ike, she always receives a steady stream of emails and phone calls from Forest Grove residents concerned they might not be able to snag tickets before the show is sold out.
“When we didn’t have it (the show), they missed us,” Chun said.
This isn’t the last time many Nā Haumāna O Hawai‘i club members will be performing this year.
Students will be performing at the Forest Grove Senior Center on May 5, the Hillboro Farmers Market on May 6, and a Hillsboro Parks and Recreation Asian and Pacific Islander event on May 19.
Watch the recorded livestream of this year’s Nā Haumāna O Hawai‘i on YouTube. For more information on the Lū‘au and Hō‘ike as a whole, visit pacificu.edu/arts/luau.