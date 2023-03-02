Coyle

Jenny Coyle will officially be inaugurated as Pacific University's 18th president on March 9.

 Courtesy photo: Pacific University

In honor of its new president, Jenny Coyle, Pacific University is hosting a series of public events in the days leading up to her Thursday, March 9, inauguration.

On March 4, the public is invited to attend a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a demonstration of the raku glazing technique from 11 a.m. and noon. The technique will be used to fire small ceramic versions of Boxer, Pacific University’s mascot, in the kiln.

