In honor of its new president, Jenny Coyle, Pacific University is hosting a series of public events in the days leading up to her Thursday, March 9, inauguration.
On March 4, the public is invited to attend a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a demonstration of the raku glazing technique from 11 a.m. and noon. The technique will be used to fire small ceramic versions of Boxer, Pacific University’s mascot, in the kiln.
Artwork from Pacific’s graphic design students will be on display from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 6 to March 9 on the lower level of Walter Hall at the Forest Grove campus.
A student film and video showcase will be held at 11:45 a.m. Monday, March 6, in Taylor Auditorium in Marsh Hall, Room 216 on the Forest Grove campus. Advance registration is requested.
On Wednesday, March 8, the public can attend “Women Change the World,” a panel discussion featuring five female Pacific alumni who are considered “change-makers” in their professions. Guests can attend via Zoom or in-person in Taylor Auditorium in Marsh Hall, Room 216 on the Forest Grove campus.
The panel starts at 4 p.m. Advance registration is required.
On Thursday, March 9, students and faculty will present their research findings at a symposium. The symposium will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Stoller Center on the Forest Grove campus. Advance registration is requested. The event is free.
Coyle’s inauguration is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday in the Stoller Center on the Forest Grove campus. It will also be livestreamed.
