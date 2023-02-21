The public is once again invited to bask in the splendor of Hawaiian culture at Pacific University this spring.
On April 8, the university is holding its 62nd Lū‘au and Hō‘ike at its Forest Grove campus in the Stoller Center. Boasting approximately 2,000 attendees each year, the massive event is the only Lū‘au in the Pacific Northwest that is fully run and directed by students.
Audience members will enjoy a Hawaiian meal before viewing 19 different dances from six Oceanian cultures that influenced the island, including Hawaiian, Samoan, Tahitian, Maori, Filipino and, for the first time in the event’s history, Tongan.
“It’s a fun, engaging event where students showcase their love for their culture, whether through music, dance, language,” said Kamalani Quindica, Lū‘au and Hō‘ike board chair. “It’s really entertaining and really inclusive. Not everyone who participates is Hawaiian. We just really want to educate everyone and share our culture.”
Quindica, a senior from O‘ahu, is just one of 300 students who belong to Nā Haumāna O Hawai‘i, the student club responsible for putting on the Lū‘au and Hō‘ike every year. Formed in 1959, it started with only 16 members, growing each year.
In the decades since, Pacific’s Hawaiian population has also grown, now representing almost 20% of the school’s 4,000 undergraduate students.
The theme for this year’s Lū‘au and Hō‘ike is a “E Ho‘i I Ka Piko,” roughly translating in English to “Return to the Sources.” In other words, it means “to return to where we come from,” Quindica said.
The word “piko” is the Hawaiian equivalent to navel or belly button, the source of life. According to tradition, each person has three piko. Piko po‘o, located at the top of the head, connects people to their ancestors; piko waena, located in the guts or navel, connects people to the present, which is humanity’s source of life; and piko na‘au, located in the genital region, connects people to future generations.
The theme is in line with the event’s annual goal — to “share our knowledge with the next generation,” as Quindica described it.
“If we don’t share our culture, it won’t survive,” she said.
Students have taken steps within the last few years to preserve and depict Hawaiian culture as accurately as possible, including adding Hō‘ike, which means “show,” to the event’s title. Lū‘au translates to “dinner.”
“(The event) is not just a Lū‘au,” Quindica said. “We don’t want to commercial the culture but share it appropriately.”
This year, students have also added an informational video to the event explaining Hawaiian culture in-depth, including the purpose and significance of specific dances and how the islands became a melting pot of Oceanian cultures over time.
Despite being a student-led event, the Lū‘au and Hō‘ike would not be possible with help from parents. Every year, families donate supplies and help with fundraising to maximize the event’s visual authenticity.
Thanks to the parents, “it feels like we have stepped into a time machine, as if we are back home in Hawaii,” Quindica said.
Tickets are on sale starting March 5. Prices vary from $16 to $45 depending on seat location and if dinner is purchased.
Dinner begins at 3:30 p.m., with later reservations available at 3:45 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 4:25 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. The show begins at 6:30 p.m., but doors open an hour earlier.
Hawaiian dances will include wāhine kahiko, a traditional women’s hula; kāne kahiko, a traditional men’s hula; wāhine ‘auana, a contemporary women’s hula; kāne ‘auana, a contemporary men’s hula; and several co-ed hulas.
Samoan dances will include fa‘ataupati, a traditional men’s dance, otherwise known as the “Samoan slap dance;” siva, a co-ed dance; and siva afi, a traditional co-ed dance, known as “fire knife.”
Two Māori dances will also be performed: poi, a co-ed dance, and haka, a traditional men’s dance.
Additionally, students will perform one Tongan, Filipino and Tahitian dance: mako (men’s war dance), tinikling (with traditional and contemporary adaptations) and 'ori tahiti (women’s dance), respectively.
For more information, visit pacificu.edu/arts/luau.