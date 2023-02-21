Lu'au returns to Pacific University in Forest Grove

Dancers perform at the annual celebration of Hawaiian culture at Pacific University.

 COURTESY PHOTO: PACIFIC UNIVERSITY

The public is once again invited to bask in the splendor of Hawaiian culture at Pacific University this spring.

On April 8, the university is holding its 62nd Lū‘au and Hō‘ike at its Forest Grove campus in the Stoller Center. Boasting approximately 2,000 attendees each year, the massive event is the only Lū‘au in the Pacific Northwest that is fully run and directed by students.

