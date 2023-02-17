For many people, the second week of February is associated exclusively with Valentine’s Day. Forest Grove Community School students, on the other hand, call it as Kindness Week — five days spent in service to one’s community.
This year, close to a dozen seventh- and eighth-graders chose to spread kindness to the people who arguably need it the most: the local unhoused population.
On Feb. 16, the students spent several hours stuffing 40 care packages full of socks, toiletries, wipes, towels and healthy, non-perishable food soft enough for people with dental issues to eat.
Additionally, some of the middle schoolers wrote warm cards, wishing recipients a good day and reminding them they are loved and cared about.
Michael Perrault, the president of local nonprofit Hope Community Network, had specifically requested the care packages, which he and other members planned to distribute across multiple local encampments.
“The amount of donations was staggering,” Perrault said via email after the event. “So much generosity by the parents and others is encouraging. I was impressed with the students’ enthusiasm in getting the care packs put together. Sometimes people write such disheartening news about the younger generations. Today, these students proved those observations incorrect.”
“I’m floored by these humans,” Shannon Perry, a language arts and social studies teacher at the Community School, said about the school’s families, some of whom are struggling financially as well.
The donation event came together on short notice. Within days, families stepped up to contribute supplies to the effort.
Perrault told the students during the event that he was especially grateful for the care packages because of how hard the week had been for the city’s unhoused population.
Local officials organized a “cleanup” for a homeless camp off B Street earlier this week. Occupants had to leave the camp while it was cleared.
“Hope Community Network, we spoke to the city,” Perrault said. “We tried to do everything we could to delay (the cleanup), but we failed. The camp closed and people were moved out of their tents and out of their structures, and those structures were torn down and people had to move on.”
Some residents moved into shelters. Nonprofit Open Door HousingWorks assisted them in trying to locate housing. Others moved to a separate encampment along Highway 47, on the north side of town.
“I will work with whoever we can to … get your care packages, your love, your care and your support to those people who need it,” Perrault told students. “Like I said, it’s been a difficult week for them.”
He also shared some background about the unhoused people he encounters on a weekly basis.
Many of them, Perrault said, are experiencing mental health crises.
“It’s very hard for them to make good decisions about what it is they want to do and what they want to get out of their lives,” Perrault said. Those difficulties make it hard for them to keep a job or a roof over their head.
Some, he admitted, “are strung out on drugs.”
“I’m not going to try to hide it,” Perrault added. “And it’s very, very sad that people make a choice to take those drugs knowing — at least at one point in their lives — that was going to end up a real potential disaster for themselves.”
He mentioned one resident he met recently who struggled with addiction, adding that the students’ care packages “are going to tell her that despite all the things that have gone on, that you all care about her, and you’re reaching out to her to give her something to possibly better her life.”
A change of heart and a new venture
Perrault told the students that despite his current activism, he hasn’t always had compassion for the unhoused.
“I might look like a goody-two-shoes up here, but if you had talked to me three or four years ago about the homeless, I would have said bad things,” he said. “‘Lazy, incompetent, don’t deserve to live’ — all those kinds of things.”
As someone who started working at a very young age, Perrault didn’t respect people who, for whatever reason, couldn’t or wouldn’t hold a job.
“Work was really important to me,” said Perrault, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. “It was a measure of your humanity. So, I didn’t care much for these folks.”
But then a friend and former city councilor challenged Perrault to volunteer with the houseless community.
“I started learning their stories, and it educated me,” he told the students. “It probably helped me more than it helped them. So, I value your compassion, I value your willingness to give your time and energy and your donations and money to what you’re doing.”
Perrault and several other members of the community started Hope Community Network last April to tackle homelessness specifically in Forest Grove, which, as a rural community, has fewer resources available. Following the Housing First Model, the organization touts the belief that in order for homeless individuals to more smoothly integrate into society, they need a roof over their head.
In August, the board of directors reached out to the city about purchasing a house and using it to lodge three to five people in the community who are in need of housing. Occupants would learn “discipline” and have access to a house manager.
Although they do not yet have a house secured, they are raising money, beginning grant applications and delivering food consistently to people who need it.
“I’m dazzled by what I saw here today,” Perrault said. “It’s a wealth of goodness I did not expect. This tells me there’s more concern than I probably read in the tea leaves.”
To donate to Hope Community Network, visit the organization’s GoFundMe at gofund.me/59c68998.