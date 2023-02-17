For many people, the second week of February is associated exclusively with Valentine’s Day. Forest Grove Community School students, on the other hand, call it as Kindness Week — five days spent in service to one’s community.

This year, close to a dozen seventh- and eighth-graders chose to spread kindness to the people who arguably need it the most: the local unhoused population.

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you