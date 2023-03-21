On March 10, Tillamook Forest Center staff launched a soft reopening of the center for Oregon Department of Forestry employees and their families. The Tillamook Forest Center reopened to the public on March 17.
Denise Berkshire, the Tillamook Forest Center's interpretation, education and volunteer coordinator, explains why Oregon's state forests are important. The center reopened to the public on March 17 after a three-year hiatus.
Courtesy Photo: Oregon Department of Forestry
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Tillamook Forest Center held its “grand reopening” Friday, March 17.
Located about 35 minutes west of Forest Grove, it is the region’s biggest interpretative and educational center based in a forest — the Tillamook State Forest, to be exact, which covers much of the Coast Range in between the Forest Grove area and Tillamook Bay.
The center provides Oregonians with opportunities to learn about and explore their state forests, including family nature programs, interpretative exhibits, field trips for children, and facility rentals.
Currently, hours are limited to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Come May 3, the center will be open five days per week for the summer.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming visitors back to the Tillamook Forest Center and to share our passion and knowledge about Oregon’s forests once again,” said Denise Berkshire, the center’s interim director, in a statement about the reopening.
Additionally, over the next six months, the Tillamook Forest Center will showcase “Timber Culture,” a traveling exhibit about the loggers who journeyed to Eastern Oregon in the 1920s amid the Great Migration, in which millions of Black Americans moved from the South to Northern states.
While the South was infamous for racial segregation and so-called Jim Crow laws that survived, in many states, until the 1960s, Oregon was hardly a welcoming place for Black Americans in the early 20th century. In the 1920s, the same decade that voters repealed a racist provision of the state constitution barring “negroes, mulattos and Chinamen” from owning land in Oregon, the state was a hotbed of Ku Klux Klan activity.
Hosted in partnership with the Maxville Heritage Interpretative Center, “Timber Culture” will spotlight race and social justice issues in the state’s history, such as Maxville, Oregon’s formerly segregated logging community.
Funding through the nonprofit State Forest Trust of Oregon made the display of the exhibit possible at the Tillamook Forest Center.
The center is sheltered in the heart of the Tillamook State Forest, roughly 30 minutes west of Banks and 45 minutes west of Hillsboro at 45500 Wilson River Highway.
The state forest, which is overseen by the Oregon Department of Forestry, includes parts of Washington, Yamhill, Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
Admission to the Tillamook Forest Center is free, but a $5 donation is suggested.
For more information about the center, including a list of future events and how to volunteer, visit tillamookforestcenter.com.
To donate, visit State Forest Trust of Oregon’s website at stateforeststrust.org. Money will go toward furthering education, recreation and interpretation opportunities on state forestlands.
"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."