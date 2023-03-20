Over the weekend, history was both made and restored in Gaston.
On Saturday, March 18, nearly 200 people attended the official grand opening for Wapato Lake National Wildlife Refuge, an 800-acre expanse that has nourished its inhabitants — both humans and non-human creatures alike — for hundreds of years.
Boasting several trails and seasonal hunting, the refuge is open every day from February to November.
“Restoration benefits wildlife in Gaston, but also waterfowl hunters, bird watchers, wildlife photographers, landscape painters, environmental educators and any of us who are just looking for a moment of peace, a moment to experience the awe and the beauty and the complexity of the natural world,” said Hugh Morrison, regional director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Pacific Region.
After changing hands multiple times throughout its long history, Wapato Lake now belongs to everyone.
“The refuge is a place where all people are welcome, and where all people can experience the wonders of the natural world and share their outdoor traditions,” Refuge manager Rebecca Gómez Chuck said.
Wapato Lake originally was the winter home of the indigenous Atfalati people until their forced relocation to the Grand Ronde Reservation in the mid-1800s. It continued to serve as an agricultural hub into the 20th century, acting as a site for onion farming in Gaston.
The lake and the land surrounding it were purchased by the federal government in the early 21st century, at several prominent farmers’ request.
Since the refuge’s inception in 2013, refuge officials and community partners have been slowly rehabilitating the lakebed, wetlands and native vegetation, including repopulating the nutritious tuber plant for which the lake was named.
Few people are as thrilled about the refuge as the descendants of Wapato Lake’s first stewards, several of whom attended the event.
“I’m just so thankful for the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and the City of Gaston,” said Jon George, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Tribal Council. “I’m so thankful just to see this type of restoration in an area that has been so important throughout our tribal history, to see one of our native foods be restored in a large area.”
The Atfalati were just one of roughly 30 tribes and bands forcibly removed from their ancestral lands to the Grand Ronde Reservation.
Wapato Lake was supposed to be the site of the Tualatin-Kalapuya peoples’ reservation, due to the abundance of wapato, but Congress never ratified the treaty, instead crafting a new one and sent them packing.
Although George himself is of Umpqua descent, some present-day Grand Ronde tribe members are descendants of the Atfalati. Many have been actively involved in the refuge’s restoration as well.
“The first thing we told them was you have to get wapato back in Wapato Lake,” said David Harrelson, cultural resource manager for the Grand Ronde tribe. “(Last year) our staff, our leaders, our community members, our children went out and planted wapato.”
Harrelson teared up at this point in his speech.
“That’s a big deal,” he said. “Just realize that this work — all of you are a part of — it’s a big deal. It’s a really big deal, and I hope that we see the bounty that our ancestors saw in this place, so that it can benefit not just us” but also future generations.
According to the tribe’s cultural resource department manager, Greg Archuleta, wapato planting will continue at the refuge. Tribal members will also help refuge and wildlife officials monitor and test the plants to ensure they are safe for consumption.
Along with the tribe, the refuge was made possible by the City of Gaston, Clean Water Services, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Hunters Association, Access Recreation, Friends of the Refuge, Intel and various other community partners.