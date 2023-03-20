Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde

From left to right, members of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Jesse Norton, Greg Archuleta, Ty George and Jon George preform a prayer song during the grand opening of Wapato Lake National Wildlife Refuge. 

 PMG Photo: Megan Stewart

Over the weekend, history was both made and restored in Gaston.

On Saturday, March 18, nearly 200 people attended the official grand opening for Wapato Lake National Wildlife Refuge, an 800-acre expanse that has nourished its inhabitants — both humans and non-human creatures alike — for hundreds of years.

