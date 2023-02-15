On March 18, the Wapato Lake National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a housewarming event 10 years in the making — or hundreds, depending on your perspective.

Refuge manager Rebecca Gómez Chuck said the goal of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been to create a protected space outside Gaston that the public can enjoy.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you