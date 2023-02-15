On March 18, the Wapato Lake National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a housewarming event 10 years in the making — or hundreds, depending on your perspective.
Refuge manager Rebecca Gómez Chuck said the goal of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been to create a protected space outside Gaston that the public can enjoy.
“This is their refuge,” Gómez Chuck said. “This is a place that belongs to the public. It’s a place where they can see themselves in nature the way that they would like to. We want people to know it’s there.”
Wapato Lake became a designated wildlife refuge in 2013, but it has been slow in opening to the public. The lake and the land surrounding it have needed rehabilitation, including the restoration of the wetland, lakebed and native vegetation.
The refuge opened fully to the public on Feb. 1, but staff decided to postpone the official celebration a month to avoid poor weather.
The event will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18, starting with a 45-minute welcome ceremony at Gaston Junior/Senior High School and followed immediately by a refuge open house.
Although the program for the ceremony is still being figured out, organizers hope for a variety of speakers, including representatives from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde — the lake’s first stewards — as well as community partners, local elected officials, and other individuals who have poured time and energy into the refuge.
During the open house portion, the public can explore the refuge and interact with park rangers and volunteers on the tail. Free refreshments will also be provided.
“The intention of this community welcoming event is to honor the special place that Wapato Lake holds in the community, including what it has meant through history and what it is returning to,” a statement released by the refuge said, “and to share that Wapato Lake National Wildlife Refuge is a place where all people can experience nature and share their outdoor traditions and see themselves in nature.”
Wapato Lake’s history extends far beyond a decade.
The Native Atfalati, or Tualatin, once overwintered around Wapato Lake pre-colonization. At the time, the root vegetable after which the lake was named prospered in the area and played a crucial role in sustaining the population.
Settlers, who arrived in the mid-19th century, initially allowed the Atfalati to continue residing on the land, until the government intervened and forced the tribe to move to what is now the Grand Ronde reservation, 50 miles to the southwest.
Several decades later, railroad tycoon Joseph Gaston purchased the land and attempted unsuccessfully to drain the lake and mold it into farmland.
In the 1930s, onion farmers established themselves in the area. Gaston was a hub for onion growers until a devastating flood in 1996 brought the enterprise to its knees. In 2000, the farmers requested the federal government purchase the land.
Today, the lake supplies drinking water to thousands of people downstream, and it remains a home to mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish.
“As the landscape changes, Wapato Lake is an essential place for wildlife — and for people to connect with wildlife,” the refuge statement said. “Multiple partners (at the welcome event) will join us in sharing with the broader community how the refuge and nature are an asset to the mission of their organization, and in bringing an awareness of this potential to communities that may have previously not felt welcome or invited.”
