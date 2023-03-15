Lake Oswego resident John Nilsen’s career and musical life includes two bifurcated elements — playing piano at shows around the world and performing with his band locally.
Nilsen captures this dichotomy with his band John Nilsen & Swimfish’s album “Two Stories,” which they will perform for audiences at the Lake Theatre & Cafe at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, and the same time Friday, April 14.
Nilsen explained that the record, which is available on streaming platforms, depicts two people who live in the same house but have never met. One is usually gone on business and the other is often home. The housemates finally meet up at the end.
“The main reason I’m telling this is because both these people are parts of me. I have a career where I tour all over and perform on piano and that’s what I’ve done my whole life.
“And then I have the other part of me, which plays guitar and has a band here where it’s a different kind of music than the piano music I play,” Nilsen said.
Nilsen said the band is reminiscent of classic rock stalwarts like Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young — particularly the vocal harmonies — The Beatles and the Eagles, and that they employ elements of folk rock. Nilsen writes the songs and they don’t play covers.
He noted that he and his band have developed a following locally over the last four decades. Nilsen has put out 21 solo records, while “Two Stories” will be the band’s fourth.
“I think they (the audience) come to trust us and like something that is a little bit unique and original,” he said. “If you do (attend the concerts) you’ll be treated to a really cool unique show. I’ll play both piano and guitar, which is fun.”
Nilsen said he performs piano concerts at clubs, colleges, resorts and concert halls across the world, but also finds playing with his band rewarding in its own right.
“I get a lot of enjoyment. I enjoy playing guitar, writing music and lyrics for that band, even though I also play piano. It’s very satisfying and fulfilling,” he said.