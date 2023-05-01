The sun is returning to Forest Grove and, come Wednesday, so will local producers.
The iconic farmers market is back this month, starting on May 3 and continuing through Oct. 25.
Boasting over 2,500 visitors every week on average, the market is held on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features a vast array of vendors. Visitors can purchase fresh produce, baked goods, meat and eggs, prepared foods, wine, flowers, plant seedlings, hand-crafted items like soap and more.
Another Forest Grove Farmers Market is staple is live music.
Described by its founders as “one of the most diverse events in the area,” the farmers market was started in 2005 by Adelante Mujeres, an organization dedicated to helping “marginalized immigrant Latina women.” The market’s purpose is to connect Forest Grove residents with local farmers, artisans, performers and organizations and foster a community identity.
This year, over 60 vendors will be in attendance.
Additionally, from June onward, children between five and 12 years old can visit the Market Sprouts booth and learn about seasonal produce and the local food system. In exchange for five stamps on a Market Sprouts passport, they will earn tokens to purchase items at the market.
The Forest Grove Farmers Market is located on Main Street between 21st and Pacific avenues.
The Cornelius Farmers Market, founded in summer 2020, starts again on June 2 and will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday until Sept. 29. It is located behind the Cornelius Public Library at 1370 N. Adair St.
For more information on the farmers markets in Forest Grove and Cornelius, visit https://www.adelantemujeres.org/farmers-markets.
To view the maps and vendor lists for both markets this year, visit https://www.adelantemujeres.org/farmers-markets-map. To perform at the Forest Grove or Cornelius Farmers Market, fill out the form online.
Reporter
"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."
