Every Sunday afternoon, catch the Forest Grove Dancing Witches shaking and shimmying under a cluster of trees at Pacific University.
Wielding brooms, staffs or canes, the small group of women perform a choreographed strut to a German pop ditty — which roughly translates to ‘Shake your Bacon’ in English — that has become the unofficial theme song of dancing witch groups everywhere.
German performing arts troupe the Wolf Hunter’s Coven started the trend in 2016. From there, the aptly named ‘Witch Dance’ spread internationally, touching down in Forest Grove three years later.
Now local legends themselves, the Forest Grove Dancing Witches have shimmied all over the city, including at the farmers market, Holiday in the Grove, Oktoberfest and Trunk or Treat at the Senior Center.
“People get a kick out of us,” said Cherie Savoie Tintary, who founded the group after stumbling across the PDX Dancing Witches, a Portland-based offshoot of The Wolf Hunter’s Coven.
Membership currently hovers between six and 12 witches but boasted as many as 30 dancers prior to the pandemic.
While most local dancing witches are women, the group is open to all, regardless of religion, race or ethnicity, sex, gender identity or expression, age, disability or citizenship status.
“All are welcome, no matter who you are,” Savoie Tintary said, adding that they strive to foster a judgment-free environment. “Any human who wants to participate, can.”
Val Donley is a prime example of the dance’s accessibility. Now one of the group’s most devoted members, she joined three years ago when she was 70.
“(When I first heard about the group), I thought I was too old, but then I saw them dancing and I thought, ‘Oh, I can do that,” Donley said.
Witches in name only
Despite its name, the Forest Grove Dancing Witches as a collective does not endorse any specific religious or spiritual practices, and members join for many reasons.
“Some (members) like dressing up like a fairytale character,” said Charlotte Lumae, one of the founding witches. “Some embrace being witches in a spiritual sense. Some think it is funny because witches are funny. Everyone has a different take.”
Savoie Tintary is one of the members who particularly enjoys dressing up as a witch, something she has done since she was five years old.
A Halloween afficionado, Savoie Tintary said donning a witch persona is essentially “second nature.”
Like Savoie Tintary, Dawn Gomez appreciates the witch aesthetic.
“I love witches,” she said. “I don’t consider myself a witch, but I’ve always made jokes about flying on a broomstick, especially to my kids.”
Gomez got involved with the group right after the pandemic hit.
“I saw their performances online and I said, ‘Ooh, those are my people,” she said.
Charlotte Atwood, who has been a dancing witch for nine months, used to belly dance in Eugene before she moved to Forest Grove several years ago.
“I’ve collected a lot of costuming stuff over the years, and I needed somewhere to wear parts of it,” said Atwood, adding that small-town Forest Grove offers few belly dancing opportunities.
Dancing is not all the witches do as a group, however.
Several members also volunteer on Thursdays at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ to help stock the blessing box and refrigerators by the front entrance with over 250 meals each week.
“I love the women involved,” said Donley, who oversees the church’s blessing box. “They’re an eclectic group of people from all walks of life who do good work for others.”
According to Gomez, community service is as important to group members as dancing.
“It’s part of the mindset,” she said, recalling incidents where the witches have picked up trash around Forest Grove unprompted. “It’s about giving back to where you live.”
Donley said that she and the other witches would eventually like to start doing short-term projects together, such as giving out holiday boxes.
“Things that are possible with six people,” she said.
More than shaking your bacon
The Forest Grove Dancing Witches are more than just a one-hit-wonder. A couple years ago, the group choreographed a routine to the ‘Mummer’s Dance’ by Loreena McKennitt, a song celebrating springtime and the European folk tradition of mummering, where people visited their neighbors in disguise.
The dancing witches perform to the ‘Mummer’s Dance’ in the spring and summer. This year on April 30, they danced around a maypole at Pacific University in honor of Walpurgis — a holiday celebrating fertility — and upcoming May Day.
Currently, the witches are planning another routine to the song that can be performed without a maypole in the fall and winter.
Their next performance is slated for 5 p.m. on May 24 at the Forest Grove Farmers Market, followed by a stint at the local Oktoberfest in September.
People are welcome to join them during any performance, Donley said, adding that random, spur-of-the-moment audience participation happens frequently.
“We always ask (people in the audience), ‘Would you like to dance with the witches?’” she said.
Many, especially children, oblige.
People interested in becoming a member of the Forest Grove Dancing Witches are encouraged to reach out to them via their Facebook page.
Interested parties who are unable practice on Sunday afternoons can learn the routine online and just jump in during group performances.
“We’re always looking for new witches,” Savoie Tintary said.