Forest Grove Dancing Witches

On April 20, the Forest Grove Dancing Witches performed a choreographed routine to 'A Mummer's Dance' around the maypole. 

 Photo Courtesy: FG Dancing Witches

Every Sunday afternoon, catch the Forest Grove Dancing Witches shaking and shimmying under a cluster of trees at Pacific University.

Wielding brooms, staffs or canes, the small group of women perform a choreographed strut to a German pop ditty — which roughly translates to ‘Shake your Bacon’ in English — that has become the unofficial theme song of dancing witch groups everywhere.

