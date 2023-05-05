New Forest Grove roundabout delayed

Northwest Martin Road was closed north of Highway 47 after a fatal crash in 2019.

After an approximately year-long delay, safety improvements on Martin Road in Forest Grove are almost underway.

Come June, construction is slated to begin on a traffic circle at the intersection of Martin Road and Highway 47. Improvements also include replacing two culverts with a bridge and broadening the shoulders on the road south of the roundabout.

