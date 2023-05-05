After an approximately year-long delay, safety improvements on Martin Road in Forest Grove are almost underway.
Come June, construction is slated to begin on a traffic circle at the intersection of Martin Road and Highway 47. Improvements also include replacing two culverts with a bridge and broadening the shoulders on the road south of the roundabout.
"This roundabout will be similar to the Verboort and David Hill roundabouts but will have shorter curbs and sloped to better accommodate wide farm vehicles," Heather Sturgill, Washington County’s senior communication specialist for land use and transportation, said over two years ago.
Renovations are needed on Martin Road, which connects Forest Grove to U.S. Route 26, because of an influx of commercial and freight traffic. However, the plans were postponed last summer after the Washington County Department of Land Use & Transportation failed to acquire the permits needed to begin building the bridge in August.
Martin Road’s improvements will cost an estimated $10.2 million and be funded by the county's Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program and the City of Forest Grove.
During the bridge and roundabout construction, Martin Road will be closed along with Porter Road at Highway 47. Drivers will be redirected to Verboort Road.
Construction is expected to be completed early next year.
Residents will have the opportunity to meet the project contractor for Martin Road during an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 17 in the Forest Grove City Auditorium.
If language services are needed to attend the open house, notify Washington County at least 24 hour in advance. Request these services at 503-846-7822.
