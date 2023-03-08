Editor’s Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Feb. 17

A local smoke shop reported an employee nabbed a tip jar and attempted to hightail it out of the area on foot. He was quickly apprehended by responding officers and taken into custody for theft and violating his probation. He was lodged at the jail; the tip jar was returned.