Gaston resident Kevin Flanagan, 33, reportedly crashed head-on into an unoccupied Oregon State Police vehicle on Highway 47 while evading authorities Friday morning, March 10. He faces multiple charges.
Courtesy Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office
A suspect fleeing authorities reportedly crashed into an Oregon State Police vehicle on Highway 47 early Friday morning, March 10.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the eluding white 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling north when it entered the southbound lane and struck an unoccupied police vehicle head-on while it was parked on the shoulder.
The state trooper assigned to the vehicle was not in the car at the time and had been removing stop sticks at Highway 47 and B Street, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Honda’s driver, Kevin Flanagan, 33, of Gaston was arrested after the crash.
Flanagan was arraigned Monday, March 13, in Washington County Circuit Court for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Authorities said the Honda was first spotted at 12:29 a.m. Friday driving into Gaston at 118 mph in a 30-mph zone, reaching 122 mph once it reached Yamhill County. Although a Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to apprehend the speeding vehicle, Flanagan allegedly evaded and turned back north toward Washington County.
Forest Grove police officers and Oregon state troopers planted “stop sticks” — devices fitted with spikes to snare and deflate tires — along the route, with the Honda Pilot hitting the spikes at Highway 47 and Anderson Road.
A female passenger, whom deputies reported had been listening to the Washington County dispatch via a scanner app on her cellphone, was also in the vehicle. The passenger told she was pregnant and was taken to the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. No charges are currently being pressed against the passenger, whose name was not released.
The Cornelius Police Department also provided assistance.
