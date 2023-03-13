Police vehicle crash

Gaston resident Kevin Flanagan, 33, reportedly crashed head-on into an unoccupied Oregon State Police vehicle on Highway 47 while evading authorities Friday morning, March 10. He faces multiple charges.

 Courtesy Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office

A suspect fleeing authorities reportedly crashed into an Oregon State Police vehicle on Highway 47 early Friday morning, March 10.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the eluding white 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling north when it entered the southbound lane and struck an unoccupied police vehicle head-on while it was parked on the shoulder.

