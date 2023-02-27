A Portland General Electric utility truck driver was arrested Saturday, Feb. 25, for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed into a utility pole and fled the scene, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The alleged hit-and-run incident occurred at Northwest Glencoe Road and Zion Church Road, in an unincorporated area of Washington County, in between Hillsboro and North Plains. The caller reported a “large white utility truck” had downed utility lines and was traveling westbound on Zion Church Road, north of Cornelius.

