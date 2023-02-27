Quenton Berger, 32, of Hillsboro was intoxicated when he crashed into a utility pole in an unincorporated area of Washington County and fled the scene on Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Courtesy photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reportedly found the offending vehicle, a white Portland General Electric truck, in a ditch on the side of a road west of Gaston.
A Portland General Electric utility truck driver was arrested Saturday, Feb. 25, for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed into a utility pole and fled the scene, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The alleged hit-and-run incident occurred at Northwest Glencoe Road and Zion Church Road, in an unincorporated area of Washington County, in between Hillsboro and North Plains. The caller reported a “large white utility truck” had downed utility lines and was traveling westbound on Zion Church Road, north of Cornelius.
Upon arrival at 9:27 p.m., sheriff’s deputies discovered a utility pole “sheared off” and utility lines on the highway, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Roughly 30 minutes later, deputies found a PGE utility truck in a ditch on Southwest Patton Valley Road and Dundee Road, in between Gaston and Cherry Grove, after following a fluid trail left at the scene.
The driver, Quenton Berger, 32, of Hillsboro, reportedly told police he had lost control of the truck after swerving to avoid a crash with another vehicle.
However, after noticing signs of impairment, deputies tested Berger’s blood alcohol content and determined it to be 0.16%, or double the legal limit, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Berger is also facing hit-and-run charges.
Reached for comment Monday, Feb. 27, PGE spokesperson Drew Hanson said that the company is “aware of the situation” and is “proceeding with an internal investigation.”
