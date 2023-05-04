Cornelius Grass Fire

A grass fire in Cornelius spread to a nearby commercial building at Nutrien Ag Solutions, located at 574 N. 7th Ct. No injuries resulted from the blaze on May 3, 2023. 

 Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

A grass fire along the train tracks on North 10th Avenue in Cornelius spread to a nearby commercial structure Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cornelius Fire Department.

The call originally went out at 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, as a grass fire behind houses in this neighborhood, but it was while attacking hotspots along the tracks that crews noticed it had spread to nearby Nutrien Ag Solutions, a fertilizer company located at 574 N. 7th Ct.

 

Tags

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you