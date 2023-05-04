A grass fire along the train tracks on North 10th Avenue in Cornelius spread to a nearby commercial structure Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cornelius Fire Department.
The call originally went out at 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, as a grass fire behind houses in this neighborhood, but it was while attacking hotspots along the tracks that crews noticed it had spread to nearby Nutrien Ag Solutions, a fertilizer company located at 574 N. 7th Ct.
“Crews arrived and parked on 10th avenue and saw grass fire along the tracks,” said Matt Johnson, spokesman for Cornelius Fire. “While they were mopping it up and addressing hotspots … they looked up and saw flames coming from that commercial building.”
Firefighters had to stretch about 600 feet of hose to reach the flames along the tracks, but there was no way to extend the hose or drive the fire engines to get to the structure from there.
Crews got back into their vehicles and drove to the structure, where they had to cut through a fence to make access, a press release from the agency states.
The flames were contained to an exterior wall and no injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation but was likely due to debris in overhead power lines, the press release states.
The Cornelius Fire Department was assisted by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, and Portland General Electric.
"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."