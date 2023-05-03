A third grader at Echo Shaw Elementary School died on Saturday, April 29 at the Hillsboro Medical Center after an accident at home.
Born on Nov. 5, 2013 in Portland, Estevan “Steevie” López-Haas, 9, of Cornelius is described by many who knew him as a bright student, skilled athlete and a compassionate friend.
“He was a very, very smart boy with a huge personality,” Echo Shaw Principal Perla Rodriguez said. “He was very well-liked by his peers and an incredible soccer player. A lot of students, while remembering him this week, have commented on just how kind he was, as well. He was a very sweet, energetic, loving little boy and super smart.”
She added that López-Haas particularly excelled in math and literacy, but that he was “academically gifted” in all subjects.
López-Haas also had an affinity for swimming, riding bikes, camping, reading books and watching movies, playing card and board games and swapping Pokémon cards with his friends.
“Although (Estevan) had an inquisitive mind and a surprisingly mature vocabulary, he was still child enough to share love and compassion generously,” his obituary from Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home said. “He brought immense joy to many.”
Rodriguez said that the Forest Grove School District’s flight team — composed of counselors, nurses, psychologists and educators trained to deal with loss — have been supporting Echo Shaw staff and students throughout the first week back without López-Haas.
Students who need extra support can take a break from class and talk to flight team members. Some children spend the time drawing or creating love rocks.
“For a lot of students, this is the first time they’ve known someone who’s passed away,” Rodriguez said.
López-Haas is survived by his parents Rosendo Lopez Lucas and Jacinta Marie Haas; eight siblings, Karina Lopez Haas, Arais Lopez Haas, Misael Lopez Haas, Ernesto Lopez Haas, Isaac Lopez Haas, Cavel Lopez Haas, Graciela Haas and Francisco Lopez; grandmother, Bertha Haas; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitations will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on May 8 and noon to 7 p.m. on May 10 at Fuiten, Rose and Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove.
López-Haas’s funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on May 11 at St. Alexander Catholic Church in Cornelius, where he attended. Later at 1 p.m., his Rite of Christian Burial will be held at the Fern Hill Cemetery in Cornelius.
"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."