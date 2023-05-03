Estevan Lopez-Haas

Born on Nov. 5, 2013 in Portland, Estevan “Steevie” López-Haas, 9, of Cornelius is described by many who knew him as a bright student, skilled athlete and a compassionate friend.

 COURTESY PHOTO: Melanie Lucas

A third grader at Echo Shaw Elementary School died on Saturday, April 29 at the Hillsboro Medical Center after an accident at home.

