Local city governments and their school district are holding a joint public meeting.
The cities of Forest Grove and Cornelius and the Forest Grove School Board will meet 5 p.m. Monday in the city auditorium for a work session.
"The school district has enjoyed a great working relationship with the cities of Forest Grove and Cornelius and look forward to strengthening these relationships through this joint meeting," Forest Grove School District Spokesperson David Warner said "District and city officials will review ways in which the organizations currently work together and explore future opportunities for partnership."
Councilors and board members will discuss plans for a new Cornelius Elementary School building. In November, 55% of voters approved a $121.9 million bond for the school district, which stretches to include part of Cornelius, to not only construct the new elementary school but also add pre-kindergarten classrooms and upgrade safety features. The new Cornelius Elementary School is expected to break ground sometime next winter. Construction will take place alongside the current facility, so class can continue until students can switch over the new building, hopefully in time for the 2025-26 school year.
"Pre-Covid we tried to get together annually, so it's good that we're able to meet again," Cornelius Mayor Jef Dalin said. "We're all looking forward to the new Cornelius Elementary School. That will be the hot topic. I know our community is really excited.
The meeting is open to the public at 1915 Main St. in Forest Grove and is scheduled to last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a Forest Grove City Council meeting in the same location and a school board meeting down the street at 1728 Main St.
Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.
Reporter
"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."
