Forest Grove and Cornelius look to expand recreation options for youth

Collaborative solutions to a lack of recreational opportunities for youth after school and over the summer was the main topic for discussion for Cornelius and Forest Grove school city officials during a joint public work session Monday Jan. 9.
Forest Grove School District Superintendent David Parker explained in the summer of 2021, the school district received $2.7 million from the state legislature to make up for academic and social opportunities lost during distance learning. Through partnerships with nonprofit such as Centro Cultural de Washington County and Adelante Mujeres as well as city libraries and parks, the money propped up a wide range of opportunities from STEM camps to swimming lessons that reached nearly 11,000 youth participants.
However that funding was not recurring, and last summer Parker said collaborative summer programming reached about a third of that number of kids.
"Unless the legislature allocates it, it's going to be harder for us to find funding for the summer," Parker said following the meeting of the Cornelius and Forest Grove City Councils and Forest Grove School District administrators and school board.
"The question came up about how we will be able to collaborate together and find a way to synergize. We're still waiting to hear if the legislature will fund some catch up during the summer, in the meantime we have to find a way to make summer programs that are sustainable year after year."
The Forest Grove City Council voted in November to expedite the hiring process for a new recreation coordinator, with an eye on new and improved programs for youth that will double as child care. Within the city's park department, it will be the first full-time position dedicated to recreation.
The meeting had been a normal occurrence before the pandemic, and in the past Cornelius has also had similar meetings with the Hillsboro School Board. City officials said the way the Cornelius' students are split between both Forest Grove and Hillsboro schools adds an extra layer of challenges to establishing community opportunities. Smaller Washington County cities such as Banks or Gaston still have their own school districts.
"A lot of people who live in Forest Grove, they're 45 or 50-years-old and they wear the vikings hat. We're losing that kind of local culture identity. We have kids who go to Hillsboro and kids that go to Forest Grove, and the City of Cornelius gets kind of lost in the middle," Cornelius City Council President John Colgan, a teacher at Neil Armstrong Middle School, said. "Our kids want a skate park. We don't have a pool. It's a really difficult situation for our youth because there's not much to do for them in Cornelius and it costs money and it's hard to get other places. Building more recreational opportunities that kids want to take advantage of would be wonderful, but it costs money which we don't really have, and it costs staff, and we're already stretched thin."
Cornelius does have a few projects in the works to expand community spaces. A western wing of the Cornelius Public Library is still unfinished, and director Karen Hill said sometime by the end of 2023, the library plans to open a 'maker space' there.
"The original idea was that it would be a meeting and learning space. We're taking a second look at that, and adding some more features that would enable it to be a maker space," Hill said. "Our version would have some equipment and technology like computers and a 3-D printer but also some less technological things like a sewing machine - a place people can come and make stuff and a place where our friends from the schools or Centro can bring their classes."
Forest Grove School District is also currently reviewing architectural pitches for the new Cornelius Elementary School, whose funding was approved by voters as part of a $121 million bond in November. The district plans to open the new campus in time for the 2025-26 school year. Cornelius City Manager Peter Brandom also mentioned instituting a cultural district in downtown Cornelius to spur more community events.
"The library is a huge asset, and improving the tenet space on west end is going to help a lot," Cornelius City Manager Peter Brandom said. "I also have a lot of optimism for the new Cornelius Elementary Site. We've got City Hall, Centro, Virginia Garcia and the cultural district coming together. That to me is a big part of creating community."
Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.
"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."