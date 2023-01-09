Forest Grove and Cornelius look to expand recreation options for youth

A preschool-level lesson is taught at the Forest Grove Aquatic Center this week. The indoor pool allows for all-season lessons and free swims.

 Staff photo: Christopher Oertell

Collaborative solutions to a lack of recreational opportunities for youth after school and over the summer was the main topic for discussion for Cornelius and Forest Grove school city officials during a joint public work session Monday Jan. 9.

Forest Grove School District Superintendent David Parker explained in the summer of 2021, the school district received $2.7 million from the state legislature to make up for academic and social opportunities lost during distance learning. Through partnerships with nonprofit such as Centro Cultural de Washington County and Adelante Mujeres as well as city libraries and parks, the money propped up a wide range of opportunities from STEM camps to swimming lessons that reached nearly 11,000 youth participants. 

Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.

Reporter

Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.

