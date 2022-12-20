Forest Grove City Library opens new teen space

The Forest Grove City Library has carved out a new space for teenagers complete with booths, lounge chairs and plenty of outlets.
“It’s being used as a place to hang out exactly as I hope it would be,” youth services librarian Lily Hawley said. “A group of (Dungeons & Dragons) kids used to meet at the picnic table outside in all sorts of weather, so it's super awesome to see teens in a space that’s more appropriate and safer.”
The library is still awaiting a new partition or windowed wall to further define the new space on the eastern side of the building. Hawley said the selection of furnishings and colors were aided by a library teen council of around 22 student regulars.
Library director Colleen Winters said the Forest Grove City Library is working to outline further opportunities to expand and reach different community members.
A longtime visitor donated a van that Winters said needs a new paint job before being used for events and mobile library services.
While the library is continuing in-person programming for babies, toddlers and children as well as both indoor and curbside services for checking items out, Winters said adult programming will continue virtually.
Recently on its YouTube page, the library hosted "This IS Kalapuyan Land," a talk by artist and author Steph Littlebird about real and revisionist history, and a presentation on the history of housing discrimination in Oregon by the Fair Housing Council of Oregon.
Both presentations have received well over 100 views online, which Winters said is more than would have attended in person.
“We’re paying attention to how people are using the library. It’s different. The number of people coming in is fewer, but the number of items they're checking out is larger. Lots of people are using digital access, downloading books, music or movies without coming into the library,” Winters said. “During COVID, we did a lot of virtual programming, and that’s not going to change for adults. In the evenings, it makes it easier to reach more people.”