Forest Grove City Library opens new teen space

There is a new place in Forest Grove to hang out and do homework.

 Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove City Library

The Forest Grove City Library has carved out a new space for teenagers complete with booths, lounge chairs and plenty of outlets.

“It’s being used as a place to hang out exactly as I hope it would be,” youth services librarian Lily Hawley said. “A group of (Dungeons & Dragons) kids used to meet at the picnic table outside in all sorts of weather, so it's super awesome to see teens in a space that’s more appropriate and safer.”

