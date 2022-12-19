Forest Grove makes a million in logs.

A century-old investment continues to pay dividends for Forest Grove.
The city’s watershed, over 4,000 acres of forest seven miles northwest of downtown, also produces around $1 million in logs each year.
“I think it was one of the gems of some former council 100 years or more ago who came up with the idea to do this,” City Councilor Tim Rippe said.
Engineering and Public Works Director Greg Robertson told the council during a Dec. 12 presentation the land was purchased by the city in the early 1900s. Clear, Roaring, Smith, Deep and Thomas Creeks collect rain and snow and drain into a pipe that runs to the city water treatment facility and then around the city. The city receives about half of its drinking water from the watershed.
Barry Sims, who manages the forest for contractor Trout Mountain Forestry, said around one third of the land mostly on steep slopes and around the creeks is reserved without any harvesting while the rest, around 2,830 acres, has actively thinned and replanted since 2002.
“Because the trees are generally 80 to 100-years-old, they’re very high quality, so there is a lot of good opportunity for selling those logs and return a pretty good price to the city,” Sims said.
This year Trout Mountain harvested around 140 acres for 1.9 million board feet or around 400 truckloads of logs. The city has harvested around 1.5 to 2 million board feet per year since 2013, according to Sims.
In 2022 net revenue from the logs was $1,014,540. In recent years logging revenue peaked at $1.2 million in 2018.
The city sold $1.9 million in primarily Douglas Fir but also Grand Fir, Cedar and Alder logs to eight mills, including $170,125 to Western Forest Products and $435,985 to Caffal Bros Forest Products Inc. Harvest expenses totaled $964,863.
“This was a good year for logging prices but with inflation was also an expensive year for logging costs,” Sims said.
The watershed also produces utility poles for power lines that Forest Grove Light & Power installs around the city.
