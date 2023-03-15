Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Feb. 24

A caller reported their teenager was yelled and cursed at by a neighbor for watching them struggle to pull out of their parking spot in the ice, apparently in a manner of which the neighbor disapproved. No crime, and the caller was advised to talk to the property manager.