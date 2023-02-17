Oregon Highway 47

Editor's Note

This story has been updated with more information from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

A crash Friday afternoon, Feb. 17, has closed Oregon Highway 47 north of U.S. Highway 26 in western Washington County.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said all lanes of the route, signed locally as Nehalem Highway, are closed as of 3:30 p.m. roughly 10 miles north of Banks.

