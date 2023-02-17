A crash Friday afternoon, Feb. 17, has closed Oregon Highway 47 north of U.S. Highway 26 in western Washington County.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said all lanes of the route, signed locally as Nehalem Highway, are closed as of 3:30 p.m. roughly 10 miles north of Banks.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred about 3½ miles north of the Highway 26 junction. On Twitter, Metro West Ambulance said multiple vehicles and multiple patients were reportedly involved in the crash.
Sgt. Danny DiPietro of the Washington County Sheriff's Office described the accident as "serious" and involving two to three vehicles.
The Oregon State Police and the Banks Fire District are among agencies said to be responding.
A spokesperson for the Banks Fire District did not immediately return a call requesting comment.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes while the highway is closed. The Sheriff's Office estimated the closure will take several hours, well into the Friday evening commute.
