For the first time in five years, the overall number of homelessness people in Washington County has decreased, according to data from this year’s point-in-time count.
The total count dropped 9.28% from 808 to 733 people between 2022 and 2023. The last time the number of homeless people decreased in the county was 2018, when the count fell from 544 to 522.
The number of chronically homeless people also dropped in 2023, from 250 to 196.
The county attributed its modest progress to its growing housing-focused programs, which have increased access to emergency shelters, rental assistance, permanent supportive housing and case management support.
Since 2021, Washington County has increased its shelter system capacity by 205, and currently boasts 165 winter-only shelter spaces, 140 motel shelter spaces, 69 congregate shelter spaces and 30 alternative shelter spaces.
The county is also in the process of acquiring and renovating seven shelter locations, as well as building more affordable housing apartments.
“We are seeing the impact of these new programs every day, as people who have been homeless for years are finally able to get inside,” Jes Larson, Washington County’s housing services assistant director, said in a press release announcing the latest count. “The Point in Time Count is just one part of the story, but we are glad to see these results reflect the impact of our rapidly growing housing options in Washington County.”
Tri-County results
The number of people experiencing chronic homelessness dropped 17% across the Tri-County area – which includes Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties – since last year.
Both Washington and Clackamas counties had a drop in the number of total homeless people and unsheltered people since 2022, but Multnomah County had an increase.
All three counties had experienced an increase in the number of homeless people since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Homelessness has hit communities of color hardest of all.
“The results also make clear that people of color continue to face disproportionate rates of homelessness,” a May 10 press release announcing the new data stated. “The increase in the reported number of people who are Black, Latino and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander was larger than the reported number of people who are white.”
Multnomah County attributed its increase in homelessness to better data collection methods and an increase in shelter beds, which has made it easier to find and count people.
Multnomah County had 1,821 people in shelters in the 2023 count, an increase of 23% over last year.
But the county had 154 fewer people in transitional housing, compared to 2022.
The number of chronically homeless people — meaning people with a disability who had been homeless for the past year or multiple times over the past three years — dropped by 16% in Multnomah County.
“The decrease in chronic homelessness in this year’s Point in Time Count helps chart a hopeful path for our shared work. We’re on the right track helping our most vulnerable neighbors find shelter beds and supportive housing. But now we must accelerate,” Joint Office of Homeless Services Director Dan Field, who joined the Multnomah County-Portland office last month, said in the press release. “We’ll get there by deepening our commitment to the data improvements that made this more accurate Count possible. And by strengthening the relationships this work is built on,” including government, healthcare and homeless service providers, Field said.
Clackamas County saw a roughly 30% drop in the total number of homeless people. There were 178 unsheltered people, based on the Street Count surveys; 182 people in shelter; and 50 in transitional housing.
Counts are “only a partial story”
Washington County’s lower homeless count is particularly noteworthy because 2023 was the first year the county collected data on unsheltered people outside of the Street Count survey.
A Street Count, which is used by counties nationwide, involves surveying people found at encampments, on the streets, or at programs unsheltered people may visit, like soup kitchens.
However, the count is not a perfect system.
To easily compare data from different years, the collection methods have to be consistent. But the Point in Time counts are widely known to undercount the number of people experiencing homelessness, so other methods are needed to get an accurate view of how many people are without a home.
“Every Point in Time Count is fundamentally an undercount — though the one-night snapshots that emerge from the Counts serve as a critical tool for understanding baseline trends among people experiencing homelessness,” the Tri-County press release explained.
Multnomah County attributed the increase in homeless numbers to “the ongoing use of increasingly robust by-name lists and services data to supplement the Count.”
The county tallied 1,604 unsheltered people from Street Count surveys, plus another 2,340 unsheltered people from “enhanced system data collection.”
Washington County reported 165 unsheltered people from Street Count surveys, plus 65 from other by-name lists and services data.
The count, which occurred from Jan. 25 to 30, was conducted by Portland State University’s Homelessness Research and Action Collaborative with project manager Focus Strategies. More detailed data from the Point in Time counts will be released later this year.