Salmonberry Trail gaining traction

Disused railroad tracks run through the wilderness of the Oregon Coast Range. Trail enthusiasts are planning to convert the rail corridor into a multipurpose trail linking Banks and Tillamook.

Over the next two weekends, you can play a role in helping the long-awaited Salmonberry Trail come to fruition.

On April 30 and May 7, the nonprofit organization Salmonberry Trail Foundation is hosting small trail clearing events in the Buxton area.

