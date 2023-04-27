Over the next two weekends, you can play a role in helping the long-awaited Salmonberry Trail come to fruition.
On April 30 and May 7, the nonprofit organization Salmonberry Trail Foundation is hosting small trail clearing events in the Buxton area.
These events are just two examples of recent clearing efforts to prepare 84 miles of abandoned railroad for its eventual transition to a car-free, multi-use trail — or, as it is widely known, the Salmonberry Trail.
The ambitious trail will link the Portland metro area to the coast and include eight cities and two counties. It is expected to take several decades to complete.
The railroad line became unusable in 2007 after sustaining storm damage. Proponents of the Salmonberry Trail argue it will benefit the economy, increase tourism, and provide more safe outdoor activities. It also incentivizes maintaining the health of surrounding forest, river and coastal spots.
This Sunday, volunteers and foundation members will clear thick foliage from a mile and a half of railroad tracks. Clearing will begin at 10 a.m. at the Manning Trailhead and continue along the tracks behind Hornshuh Fire Station. Participants are encouraged to bring powered trimmers or brushcutters which will help remove small trees, weeds and other vegetation.
At 10 a.m. on May 7, volunteers will meet at the intersection of NW Fisher Road and Route 47 Nehalem Highway, the same location as the April 2 event. In addition to cutting away vegetation, participants will remove trash and invasive species.
If possible, bring rakes, pruning saws and/or loppers. If used safely, power tools like string trimmers or hedge trimmers are also allowed. The event should conclude no later than 2 p.m.
Volunteers at both events are encouraged to pack water and lunch, as well as wear gloves, jeans, long sleeves and boots or sturdy shoes.
Both events have limited spots. To RVSP for the April 30 trail clearing, visit https://bit.ly/3Az6ehV. To RVSP for the May 30 event, visit https://bit.ly/3oK3rzX.
For more information about the Salmonberry Trail visit https://salmonberrytrail.org/.
Reporter
"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."
