High school success coach Thomas Sepulveda grew up with no rules.
After his mother died when he was a toddler and his father took on a second job to make ends meet, he was raised by his brothers and sisters.
The problem was Sepulveda’s siblings were gangsters.
While they taught him some valuable life skills — like how to talk to girls — they also taught him how to stab someone, how to fight, and where to hide drugs to avoid arrest. In school, Sepulveda became well-acquainted with his dean of students.
When he asked his older sister and mother figure, Linda, why she never taught him to be “good,” she told him: “Gangsters don’t live too long. You got to know how to survive on the streets, homeboy.”
That’s the beginning of the story Sepulveda, a motivational speaker and Forest Grove School District employee, shared with Forest Grove families at a school district summit March 9.
The summit, called Sense of Belonging, was held in the Neil Armstrong Middle School cafeteria and focused on prominent issues facing local middle and high school students, including gang violence and social media usage. Sepulveda was the keynote speaker.
“Our goal here is to help our kids find a sense of belonging in ways that are positive,” said Colene Lord, Forest Grove High School’s assistant principal.
Problems at schools
As at many schools nationwide, disruptive behavior has increased in Forest Grove since the COVID-19 pandemic, including fighting between students and the use of tobacco, especially vaping.
But the Forest Grove School District’s primary solution has not been punishing students but trying to build connections with them, staff shared at the summit.
Superintendent David Parker cited research that suggested middle school students who reported stronger supportive relationships with their teachers receive better grades and are more motivated.
However, he noted that, according to a climate culture survey from a few weeks ago, only half of Forest Grove’s students at the secondary level reported knowing a safe adult to reach out to if a dangerous incident occurred.
The district’s long-term goal, staff said, is to foster more supportive relationships between children and their teachers and parents — starting with the summit.
“We believe in you,” Sepulveda said to the children in the audience. “We know you can do this. We know you have it in you. We know you’re great and you’re capable of doing so many things. If I, myself, can be able to do that from the ’hood, who could barely read, I know you can. You got it in you.”
Local gang violence
Although Sepulveda grew up in a dangerous neighborhood in Los Angeles, gang violence exists everywhere. Washington County is no exception.
Forest Grove Police Chief Henry Reimann, another speaker at the summit, said his department has seen an increase in gang activity, such as graffiti and shootings, thanks in part to the pandemic.
“I think our kids have had a lot of downtime that didn’t keep them occupied in a positive way,” Reimann said.
He added that gang recruitment often starts as young as middle school.
Kids may join gangs because of problems within the home, such as physical or sexual abuse; neglect by parents or guardians; or lack of basic necessities, such as food and safe shelter. Sometimes students will even feel unsafe at school and be lured into a gang with the promise of protection.
Occasionally, students’ family members or friends are in gangs and they feel obligated to join and fit in. Sometimes gangs can become a surrogate family to its youth members, especially if they do not have responsible and caring adults in their lives.
Gangs usually have some kind of shared identification, including but not limited to an insignia, tattoo, color and/or article of clothing. For this reason, the Forest Grove School District has a dress code prohibiting students from wearing attire that suggests gang affiliation, such as bandanas or all red or blue outfits. Even if students wearing the articles of clothing are not gang members, their attire could still pose a safety risk if they are mistaken for one by other gangsters, Sepulveda warned.
Message of redemption
Quoting Victor Rios, another reformed youth gang member, Lord said: “We have to begin by eradicating the idea that those young people who have shown signs of delinquency, bullying, gang affiliation or defiance are irreparable.”
Sepulveda himself lost three siblings to gangland violence. One of them was Linda, whom he said was killed by members of a rival gang.
“Where were her (Linda’s) homeboys then?” Sepulveda recalled thinking at the time. “Where were her gang friends then? They weren’t there to protect her. She was all by herself.”
After Sepulveda earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, he achieved national recognition both as a motivational speaker and for his work with children from diverse backgrounds. He has served in various roles with the Forest Grove School District, where currently works in the Community Alternative Learning Center — which acts as an alternative high school — helping many youths find healthy alternatives to the lifestyle he lived as a kid.
“Parents, you are the key to your children’s success,” Sepulveda told families, recalling that it was a promise he made to his father that finally prompted him to leave gang life and go to college.
What can parents do?
Vickie Scott, a Washington County juvenile counselor, urges parents to be aware of their child’s social media activity.
The best thing parents can do is establish clear rules about electronics before handing them over to their children, such as what apps they can use, how much time they can spend online, and when it’s time to log off and put their devices away for the night.
“Remind your kids you’re here to keep them safe, not be their best friend,” Scott said at the summit, addressing parents. “The phone is technically yours. If you’re paying the phone bill, that’s your phone, and you need to tell kids that the minute you give them that phone.”
She pointed out that kids’ brains are not fully developed and don’t have the capacity yet to shift responsibly through the endless information available online.
“Explain why you’re doing it, that it’s your job to protect them,” Scott said. “Create a safe space for kids to come to you. If you’re always just taking things away from them and being authoritarian, they’re not going to come talk to you. You have to have a safe relationship with your kids.”
Reimann said parents can also play an important role in diverting their kids from falling in with the wrong crowd, or into undesirable and even criminal behavior, including gang activity.
“This is where it becomes important as a parent for you to keep your kids engaged in other activities,” Reimann said. “It’s not getting better unless parents get involved.”
Scott recommends parents sit down with their children and check in weekly to see how they’re doing. She also suggests using phone monitoring apps and parental controls and to block potentially dangerous apps — including Snapchat.
For added protection, parents should also check their kids’ phones on a weekly basis, Scott added.
“This is the world our kids live in,” Scott said. “Find a way to have those important conversations with your kids.”