After months of district controversy, two pairs of opposing candidates for the Banks School Board faced off at a community forum on Tuesday, April 25.
In the May 16 election, Joe Buliga will challenge incumbent Dan Streblow, while incumbent Will Moore will face off against Ayla Hofler for positions 3 and 5 on the board, respectively.
Buliga and Hofler have been vocal about what they have described as the lack of transparency and parental rights in the district, calling for changes on the board.
In contrast, Streblow and Moore have mostly avoided political discourse during their campaigns, instead touting perceived successes under their leadership.
The stark differences between the two sides were palpable during Tuesday’s candidate forum, which was moderated by Banks Post Editor Chas Hundley and took place at Banks American Legion Hall.
"I think it's abundantly clear to you that we feel differently about things," Moore said, adding, "This is what the vote is all about. Whoever you want to be driving your district, here are your choices. I think we're lucky to have them."
Transparency
During the event, candidates were asked how they would improve transparency regarding class curriculum and other educational materials.
Hofler called for parents to have access to virtually everything taught in the classroom, from lesson plans — including for free time that teachers normally don’t have to document — to state-mandated curriculum “like diversity, equity, inclusion.”
“That doesn’t mean we’re taking (the curriculums away), but it means parents have the right to decide (to opt out),” Hofler said.
Hofler, who previously served on the North Plains School Board before it was incorporated into the Hillsboro School District, is a retired nurse, teacher and chaplain.
Streblow argued that the best way for parents to learn what’s being taught in class is to look at their children’s homework and ask them questions about it.
He added that if parents find any material inappropriate, they already have the ability to opt out or speak to the superintendent about it.
“The process is already there for transparency,” Streblow said. “It’s just not everyone takes advantage of it.”
Streblow, a professor at the Vaccine and Gene Therapy Institute at OHSU, is finishing out his first term on the board.
Buliga agreed with Streblow that parents should be involved with their kids’ learning but argued educational content should be made more easily accessible. He suggested the district should make weekly lesson plans available, enlist more parent volunteers and start informational town halls.
“I know the community wants this,” he said. “I’ve knocked on doors. If it’s what the community wants, then I think it’s what we should do.”
Buliga is a recent Banks High School grad and aspiring politician who served as student body president his senior year.
Moore said that throughout many generations in his family, the Banks School District has always been transparent, and that the current board, including he and Streblow, are immensely accessible.
“You can get any information you want at any time from the district,” he said.
Moore, a business owner whose family goes back six generations in Banks, is in his third term as a school board director.
Library book controversy
One question referenced the recent district controversy about inappropriate books being easily accessible in the library, asking what candidates would do differently to address community concerns.
Moore said that the district is forming a committee of community members to review library books, but pointed out that students can access inappropriate content anywhere, such as the internet or at a friend’s house.
“I don’t believe the school district is there to protect the children,” Moore said. “I believe the school district is there to prepare our children.”
However, he said that some books available may not be appropriate and encouraged parents to notify the board if they come across one.
Hofler countered that she doesn’t believe that the school library should supply "pornography," referencing some district library books some parents believe to be sexually explicit.
“It’s not preparing them for life, it’s preparing them for abuse,” she said, advocating for a future committee to screen every book before it enters school libraries.
“If you’re a parent who wants to explore these books with your child, great, but those books should be in a locked cabinet, only with parental access,” Hofler said.
Streblow said he fully supported the formation of a book review committee and that a list of all the library books would be placed online.
“We will make everything accessible and transparent,” he said.
Buliga criticized the board for not being proactive about forming a committee sooner.
“There are parents that have been advocating for this for over a year,” he said. “Why did it take this long to get this together? I think that’s why Ayla and I decided to run.”
Buliga added that the content of library books is a huge issue to many people in the community, arguing that, like Hofler, he doesn’t believe sexually explicit or pornographic material should be allowed.
“I think that’s kind of common sense,” he said.
Potential disagreement with Oregon Department of Education
Candidates were asked what they would do if the district’s “needs” differed from state requirements.
Buliga said that if the state ever enforces an “ideology” the district disagrees with, they should unite with other like-minded districts and stand against the requirements.
He said he was frustrated with how the board handled the vaccination and quarantine mandates during the pandemic, claiming they repeatedly told him, “our hands are tied.”
Buliga added that even though they were fined, other districts successfully resisted the mandates, and that districts should listen to and follow what the community wants.
Hofler concurred with Buliga, arguing that school districts have the authority to say no, and any potential legal problems can be handled by lawyers.
Moore pointed out that board members have to take an oath to abide by Oregon laws, regardless of whether they agree with them or not.
“The catastrophic effects of denying or violating the state guidelines on the district are just not worth it,” he said, adding that hardly any districts went against the mandate for this reason.
Moore added that Banks already has limited funds and that fighting with the state would take time away from student learning.
Streblow said that while the board must follow laws and mandates, that doesn’t mean it can’t lobby for them to change, which is what he and other board members did during the pandemic.
He said that thanks to board members, Banks was one of the first school districts in the area to return to in-person learning. Streblow added that he successfully campaigned to change the 14-day COVID-19 exposure policy to start a policy in which if a student tests negative, they can return to school.
COVID-19 recovery
Another question asked candidates what needs to be done to make up for learning loss from the pandemic.
Buliga stressed the importance of “academic excellence,” which he said can be helped by bringing in more parent volunteers.
Streblow and Moore said the district has already been implementing helpful changes.
Streblow said the district now employs more counselors than ever before and is looking to recruit more, along with more teaching assistants to help increase one-on-one time in the classroom. He added that schools are actively working to improve behavioral skills, especially with elementary school students.
Moore stated that the district set higher expectations for students during the pandemic than the state required and that students have maintained that lead post-pandemic.
Hofler said that an above average education in Oregon “doesn’t mean much” because of how poorly the state does in comparison to others.
A new Banks High School
Candidates were also asked how they plan to address the community’s need for a new building for the high school.
Buliga affirmed this need, but stressed that taxpayers deserve to be kept in the loop about everything, including why a new building is important and how it might impact their taxes.
Moore, who has been on the district's facilities committee since 2008, said the community cannot afford a new facility at this time, with its “$100 million price tag," he said.
Moore continued that the district is working on a bond proposal to either pay for maintenance or a small renovation of the high school. Little by little, the district will build a new facility, he said.
Streblow, who has also served on the facilities committee since 2008, said there are other much-needed school renovations in the district and proposed partnering with local contractors.
“If we phase in the high school, we’ll do a much better job doing what we can afford as a community,” he said, encouraging constituents to play an active role in making the renovations happen.
Hofler advocated for creating a “state of the art high school” that can be used by everyone, suggesting, for instance, that the district install an aquatic center.
“Yes, it costs money, but we can also generate revenue,” she said. "We have to think outside the box here and not just chomping away at the facility plan so we can get a bond passed. Then you build something that can never quite cut it.”
To pay for the new facility, she suggested the district ask philanthropist and Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who lives in Washington County, for the funds. In exchange, they could name the new building after him.
“I’m that person,” Hofler said. “I go out and find the money.”