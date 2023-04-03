Banks school board veterans Dan Streblow and Will Moore will each face an opponent in their respective races this May.
Streblow, a scientist who is finishing out his first full-term as a school board director, will compete against Joseph Buliga, a recent Banks High School graduate and aspiring politician, to keep his Position 3 seat.
Moore, a business owner and multigenerational Banks native, is gunning for his fourth term in Position 5 against retired teacher, nurse and chaplain Ayla Hofler.
Banks school board elections are May 16. Position 3 and 5 terms end June 30.
Position 3
Streblow is a professor at the Vaccine and Gene Therapy Institute at Oregon Health & Science University, earning both his bachelor’s degree in pharmacology and doctorate in viral pathogenesis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Other than serving on the school board, Streblow has served on the Banks School District’s facilities planning committee.
On his website, Streblow stated the most pressing issues facing the district include providing quality education for everyone, improving facilities, and engaging parents and the community.
Regarding education, he said he would like to see the district continue to bolster its career-technical education options and COVID-19 recovery programs such as counseling, behavioral support and tutoring.
“It takes a village to raise a child, and (I’m) absolutely committed to listening to the diverse views of our community as we tackle the shared problem of providing high-quality public education for the children of Banks, while keeping their health and well-being as (my) North Star,” Streblow said on his campaign website.
Five of Streblow’s children have attended schools in the Banks School District.
Despite his youth, Buliga also has racked up several accolades in his roughly two decades of life.
Graduating from Banks High School in 2021, Buliga was one of his class’s valedictorians, as well as student body president and a track and basketball star. The same year, he was featured in Pamplin Media’s Amazing Kids special section.
Choosing to forego college after graduation in favor of gaining life experience in the workforce, Buliga works as a project engineer at Five Star Builders and is a business owner in his own right.
Personally conservative, Buliga previously told Pamplin Media Group he welcomes differing opinions, as listening to other perspectives “only makes your mind stronger, and it gives me a chance to reexamine my opinion.”
“That’s what’s great about this country,” he said. “Everyone has a seat at the table and every opinion matters, whether I agree with it or not.”
Position 5
Beyond school board responsibilities, Will Moore is the chief executive officer and chair of executive coaching organization Vistage Worldwide. He also runs a consulting agency called Moore Performance Group.
Moore’s family has attended Banks schools for six generations and, after graduating from high school, he earned his bachelor’s in political science at the University of Oregon.
Moore previously served on the school board from 2006 to 2014 but lost reelection in 2014 to former board chair Raymond Mott. He ran against incumbent James Harris in 2019 and secured a third term.
Moore has said in the past he wants the Banks School District to increase its expectations for student success.
"I'd like to see the district set, reach for and achieve higher standards in all areas," he said when running for the 2019 election. "In our academic accomplishment, our graduation rate, the offerings we have for our students, the level of preparedness for college and for jobs that our students are coming out of the school district with — I'd like to see that at a higher level."
Ayla Hofler was a registered nurse for 40 years, as well as a health science education teacher.
Hofler served on the school board for the North Plains School District from 1985 to 1991, before the district’s annexation by the Hillsboro School District. She also served as a land use consultant/apprentice for North Plains and a precinct committee person.
She received her associate’s degree at Saddleback Community College, a bachelor’s degree in nursing at OHSU, and another bachelor’s degree in health education at Portland State University. A chaplain for a while, she also earned her master’s degree in bioethics and divinity at George Fox University.
In a YouTube video about her campaign, Hofler stated that some of her priorities include parental rights and transparency in schools. She also expressed concern that “academic excellence (is) deteriorating in our district” and, like Streblow, emphasized the need for improved facilities, specifically a new high school.
“I think I know my community well and I’m here to fight the fight for our children’s education, and also fight for your values in getting a more transparent, family-oriented curriculum in our schools,” Hofler said in the video.