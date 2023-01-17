Dodge, duck, dip, dive, dodge and donate in Forest Grove

Ridgewalker Brewing Co. will host a dodgeball tournament and food drive at the gymnasium in the Old Town Church from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
The brewery is crafting a limited batch of dodgeball beer, "Lafleur's Cram Hole," inspired by Vince Vaughn's performance in the 2004 comedy "Dodgeball."
"This dodgeball tournament is a way for us to create an opportunity for folks to get together and have a great time and help support a food bank that's making a real significant impact on the lives of so many," Old Town Church pastor Rudy Tinoco said. "It's going to be packed. You're going to want to sign up fast."
There is a limit of 24 teams with five members 18 and older each. Sign up for $10 at Ridgewalker Brewing at 1921 21st Ave.
The event is doubling as a food drive and fundraiser for local food pantry Taste and See Local. Canned donations will be accepted on site.
Director Rochelle Martin said Taste and See Local, formerly Solid Life Center Food Bank, serves over 160 families per week around Forest Grove.
"The bottom line is our community is still experiencing food insecurity, and if anybody can reach out and do anything, it makes a difference," Martin said. "We wear shirts that say 'if you can't feed 100 people, you can feed one.' It's overwhelming for one person, but everybody together doing something makes a huge difference."
Checks to Taste and See Local can be mailed to 2134 19th Ave.
For more information on the food pantry, call 971-825-6576.
Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.
"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."