Dodge, duck, dip, dive, dodge and donate in Forest Grove

The tournament is in the gymnasium in the Old Town Church Jan. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ridgewalker Brewing Co. will host a dodgeball tournament and food drive at the gymnasium in the Old Town Church from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

The brewery is crafting a limited batch of dodgeball beer, "Lafleur's Cram Hole," inspired by Vince Vaughn's performance in the 2004 comedy "Dodgeball."

