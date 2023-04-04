After four months with a vacancy, Cornelius once again has a full City Council.
On Monday, April 4, Eden Lopez — previously a Cornelius planning commissioner — was sworn in as Cornelius’s newest councilor.
The position has been open since Dec. 31 when Lopez’s predecessor Luis Hernandez’s first term ended.
Hernandez, who was elected in 2019, chose not to run for reelection in November 2022. With two seats open, only incumbent John Colgan ran in the November election, winning a new four-year term without opposition.
Lopez, who works as deputy director of Public Health Institute, was originally selected for the position on March 6 over three other candidates: Janet Fleshman, a Tualatin Valley Water District employee; Ryan Standifird, a copywriter and digital marketer; and Greg Vaughn, an infrastructure and engineering manager.
Lopez, who has a background in nonprofit leadership and finance, served on the planning commission from 2018 until he joined the council. He also served on the Washington County Advisory Council and volunteered in the Forest Grove School District, where two of his kids currently attend, pre-pandemic.
Lopez graduated from Forest Grove High School and obtained an associate degree from Portland Community College and an accounting degree from Portland State University.
Councilors Angeles Godinez, John Colgan and Doris Gonzalez each commented that it was difficult to choose the next city councilor, as all four applicants were solid candidates for the position.
Godinez ultimately chose Lopez because of his finance background and because he had lived in the community for 25 years and seen it change over time, the councilor explained.
Colgan opined that none of the candidates would have been a poor choice, but that he preferred Lopez because he is “in touch with the community in ways that I personally am not” and has a “widespread depth of experience.”
“I’m fairly happy with the choice we made,” Colgan said.
Gonzalez lauded Lopez’s planning commission experience, calling it “critical” for the council’s success.
“Having someone familiar with that (the planning commission) and the process allows the team to be more knowledgeable and critically think about projects in a different way,” she said.
At both the March 6 and April 4 meetings, Mayor Jef Dalin and the councilors encouraged the other applicants to serve Cornelius in other capacities, such as on the planning commission or the budget committee, which would also prepare them for a potential future on the council.
“Everyone we interviewed was really well-qualified,” Godinez said during the April 4 meeting. “And that’s another reason we really hope that these individuals will consider joining our (other) committees (and commissions) because that’s a great set of expertise that we could really use.”
Following the council’s advice, Vaughn was appointed that same evening to a seat on the budget committee.
Vaughn and Lopez’s terms will expire on Dec. 31, 2025 and 2026, respectively.