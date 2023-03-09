More affordable housing is on its way to Forest Grove.
On April 13, West Tuality Habitat for Humanity volunteers will break ground at Countryman Estates, the future site of eight homes off 23rd Avenue.
Countryman Estates, slated for completion by 2025, will include two fully accessible, single-story units and six two-story units with a fully accessible ground floor.
The ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and is open to the public.
“Countryman Estates will be our biggest building project to date,” said Virginia Ohler, West Tuality Habitat’s executive director, in a press release on March 1. “As so many of us are all too aware of, home ownership is out of reach for so, so many here in Oregon and all over the USA. This is part of our ongoing efforts to help put home ownership within reach for families in our community. With continued support, we can do even more.”
The construction of Countryman Estates will be paid for in part by the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department (OHCS) through its Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) Rental program. The development will also receive community project funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.
The project is named after Bruce Countryman, a 12-year veteran of West Tuality Habitat and its volunteer construction manager.
In addition to Countryman Estates, West Tuality Habitat is continuing to build out Kidd Court, an adjacent site of seven planned homes. Six of the homes already house families. A seventh will be completed by the end of April.
Kidd Court is named after former Forest Grove mayor Richard Kidd, a longtime supporter of the organization.
Both Countryman and Kidd are expected to attend the April 13 ceremony at Countryman Estates.
Two years ago, West Tuality Habitat for Humanity completed Coopers Corner, a five-home development located on 19th Avenue and Oak Street near the former Tuality Forest Grove Hospital, which is now an urgent care clinic operated by OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center.
Coopers Corner was named after the late Glenn Cooper, one of West Tuality Habitat’s founding members.
West Tuality Habitat was established in 1991 and is part of Habitat for Humanity International.
Beyond its affordable housing program, the organization runs a home repair program for military veterans, disabled people and low-income seniors, helping them continue living in their homes as they age.
Additionally, West Tuality Habitat manages the Forest Grove ReStore, which sells lightly used donated furniture, household goods, appliances and building supplies.
Countryman Estates will be located in the 1500 block of 23rd Avenue in Forest Grove. Attendees for the groundbreaking are requested to park on 23rd Avenue between B and D streets, or on D Street close to the intersection with 22nd Place.
Cookies and coffee will be available.
To learn more about West Tuality Habitat for Humanity — including how to volunteer, donate or become a program participant — visit westtualityhabitat.org or call 503-359-8459. People can also stop by the Forest Grove ReStore, 3731 Pacific Ave., for information.