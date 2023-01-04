Environmental group questions true cost of logging Forest Grove watershed

An environmental group is asking Forest Grove to reconsider logging practices in its watershed.
The city owns over 4,000 acres some 7 miles outside town and contracts a forestry service to cut and sell logs.
Since 2002, around two-thirds of the property has been actively thinned and replanted, according to Barry Sims, who manages the forest for contractor Trout Mountain Forestry.
“Because the trees are generally 80 to 100 years old, they’re very high-quality, so there is a lot of good opportunity for selling those logs and return a pretty good price to the city,” Sims told the Forest Grove City Council at a December meeting.
In 2022, net revenue from the logs was $1,014,540, fewer than 1% of the total city budget, as Trout Mountain sold around 400 truckloads of dead trees cut from 140 acres.
However, the nonprofit Treekeepers of Washington County says those 100-year-old trees are much more valuable alive than they are as timber.
Mature forests capture, remove and store more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than recently planted trees.
"The value of mature and old growth forests far outweighs the paltry market price for the timber produced at harvest. Although $1 million may seem like a lot of revenue for Forest Grove, these trees are worth many times that in ecological benefits if left to grow to much older ages," Josie Koehne said in a letter to the City Council on behalf of the Treekeepers of Washington County.
Koehne asked the council to consider cutting the active harvesting area in half, from two-thirds of the property to one-third.
Logging revenue is mostly reinvested in water infrastructure, according to Greg Robertson, Forest Grove's public works director.
"The bulk of the revenue generated by timber harvests is deposited in the water fund," Robertson said. "I believe a minority portion of it is deposited in the general fund."
Mayor Malynda Wenzl, who responded to Koehne's letter, told Pamplin Media Group that Forest Grove has a protocol in place to review its watershed management plan, which includes carbon storage as a conservation strategy. She said harvest levels are set below the growth rate and are "not revenue-driven."
"The city has systems and processes in place to look at things like this. It is $1 million in our budget," said Wenzl, who served as a city councilor from 2014 to 2022 before taking office as mayor last month. "We have a good management plan and have done a good job with the environmental aspect. I think our budget committee, city staff and the council has definitely placed value on building a resilient community, including addressing climate change."
From the watershed, Clear, Roaring, Smith, Deep and Thomas creeks collect rainwater and snowmelt and drain into a pipe that runs to Forest Grove's water treatment facility. Robertson said the watershed supplies the bulk of the city's water between September and May.
In the summer months, Forest Grove draws water from nearby Henry Hagg Lake and Barney Reservoir.