Everyday Forest Grove heroes receive statewide award for saving woman's life.

Forest Grove residents Kathy Bahnsen, José Niño, Fernando Niño and Rudy Tinoco received the Oregon Peace Officers Association’s Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award.

 Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Police Department

Four Forest Grovers have received a statewide award for helping to save a woman's life last month.

Kathy Bahnsen normally takes her 15-year-old German shorthaired pointer, Cocoa, for a walk around the neighborhood in the morning, but Dec. 11, the pair waited until it stopped pouring rain around 2 p.m.

Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.

