Everyday Forest Grove heroes receive statewide award for saving woman's life.

Four Forest Grovers have received a statewide award for helping to save a woman's life last month.
Kathy Bahnsen normally takes her 15-year-old German shorthaired pointer, Cocoa, for a walk around the neighborhood in the morning, but Dec. 11, the pair waited until it stopped pouring rain around 2 p.m.
On Bonnie Lane near Forest Grove High School, she passed José and Fernando Niño working on a car in their driveway. Suddenly, all three heard desperate screams from a woman being stabbed in a nearby field.
"When we got about halfway across the street, he (the assailant) stopped the attack and took off," said Bahnsen, who works in the school superintendent's office. "She was conscious. It was cold and wet. Fernando ran and got a blanket. I got some towels from a neighbor so we could start putting some pressure on some of her wounds."
Neighbor Rudy Trinico heard the commotion from home and opened his back door.
"It sounded really close. I immediately ran with my socks on and jumped over the fence. Kathy was right there leaning over the woman trying to comfort her," Trinico said. "You could see she was profusely bleeding."
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and the Forest Police Department responded within minutes. The woman survived her injuries.
"Have you ever seen that show 'What Would You Do?' and you think in your head you know what you would do? But until you're actually in that situation, you don't know what you would do," Bahnsen said. "We played a small part in it. The first responders were amazing. They were kind and empathetic and they worked so well and fast and were caring to her and to us. I've been thinking that was one traumatic experience for us, but I can't imagine what they go through on a daily basis. They're the real heroes."
"Because of the swift thinking and prompt actions of these local heroes, the individual is alive today," Forest Grove Police Chief Henry Reimann said.
Mayor Malynda Wenzl presented the four Forest Grovers with their awards at a City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 9.
"These community members placed themselves in grave danger. Seriously, they did not think of themselves, put themselves in great danger to come save the victim and remained in a dangerous position with the suspect still in the area," the mayor said. "The City of Forest Grove would like to thank you for acting outside of yourself to help another."
In Forest Grove, there are heroes of all kinds.
"Heroes come in many forms. Any gender or age or background, it doesn't matter. When somebody is in need, there are those who will put themselves in danger to help," Trinico said.
Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.
