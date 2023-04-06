Grab your dancing shoes, because “Footloose” is coming to Forest Grove High School.
“Footloose” follows Ren McCormack, a Chicagoan teen who, after his father deserts the family, relocates with his mother to small-town Bomont, Oklahoma.
Much to Ren’s dismay, however, the town’s pastor, the Rev. Shaw Moore, has outlawed dancing in response to a great tragedy that befell the community.
Despite a rocky introduction to Bomont, Ren bands together with the reverend’s daughter, Ariel, and his new best friend, a country boy named Willard, to bring dancing back to Bomont — healing the town’s wounds in the process.
John Anderberg, the high school’s drama director, said he chose “Footloose” as the department’s spring play because its themes — redemption, forgiveness, loss — hit close to home.
“It’s a story of everything we’ve (gone) through in the last couple of years,” Anderberg said, referring to the three-plus years of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It shows that a community can come together over a big loss and reunite.”
He added that everyone has lost something during the pandemic, where it’s loved ones, jobs, businesses, human connection and more.
“As we’re seemingly coming out of it a bit, people are starting to reconnect and looking for ways to support each other,” Anderberg said. “Dancing is a great symbol of (coming back together).”
He also described the musical as “uplifting” with a “good message in it.”
If the familiar themes alone don’t entice people, Anderberg lauded the “amazing talented cast” whose singing, dancing and musical accompaniment he described as exceptional.
“One of the great things about our productions is the fact that we use live musicians,” Anderberg said. “Some places don’t do that. They use pre-recorded music.”
While some of the musicians are older community members, the live music is primarily student-driven.
“It’s a good opportunity for students to be a part of a pit and be able to see music as a potential career,” Anderberg said.
For the older crowd, “Footloose” is a chance to relive the 1980s and enjoy the hits from that era, Anderberg said.
Overall, though, “it’s just a good chance to support high school students doing amazing work,” he said.
In May, the high school’s next production will be “Special,” a play depicting the history of special education. The production will be performed as part of the district’s Unified Theatre, which showcases students of all abilities.
“Special” will spotlight how the inclusive model was developed, celebrate the progress schools have made to support students with disabilities over the decades, and discuss the program’s future.
The production of “Footloose” will be held in the Ellen Stevens Auditorium, located at 1401 Nichols Lane. Performances are slated for 7 p.m. April 14, April 15, April 21 and April 22, with matinee showings at 2 p.m. April 16 and April 22.
Adult tickets are $12 and student and senior tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased online at fghstheatre.booktix.com.