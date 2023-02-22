Classes won't be held in the Forest Grove and Banks school districts in western Washington County on Thursday, Feb. 23, due to inclement weather.
The school districts announced Wednesday night, Feb. 22, as snow fell across the region, that they will be closed Thursday.
Extracurricular activities are also canceled Thursday.
Road conditions are expected to be difficult Thursday, with temperatures remaining near or below freezing overnight and during the day. Conditions will likely be worse at higher elevations, including areas served by the Forest Grove and Banks school districts in the Coast Range foothills.
Editor, Forest Grove News-Times | West Bureau Chief
