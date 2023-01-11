Forest Grove chooses architect for new Cornelius Elementary School

Most of the current Cornelius Elementary School building was constructed in the 1940s.

The Forest Grove School District has chosen an architect for the new Cornelius Elementary School.

The school board approved Mahlum Architects, a Portland firm that also designed Joseph Gale Elementary School, to draw up the plans.

Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.

"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."

