The Forest Grove School District has chosen an architect for the new Cornelius Elementary School.
The school board approved Mahlum Architects, a Portland firm that also designed Joseph Gale Elementary School, to draw up the plans.
"Mahlum's presentation and the way they want to connect with our community, it was well over the top," Superintendent David Parker said at the Monday, Jan. 9, meeting at which the board officially gave Mahlum the nod.
The district said it narrowed 14 bids down to four finalists.
At Cornelius Elementary, where half of the students are English-language learners, enrollment jumped from 288 to 365 students between 2017-18 and 2021-22.
Principal Angella Graves, who was part of the interviewing committee, said Mahlum offered to create a design advisory group of 20 parents, community members and school staff. The group will meet monthly starting in February. Forms to apply for the committee will be due by Feb. 3.
Cornelius Elementary is holding an open house about the new building from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
"Listening in the design phase is really important," Graves said. "We wanted a partner who will engage with our Latinx community. Our community is about 90, 95 percent Latinx."
Mahlum declined an interview request regarding plans for the new school Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Funding for the new building was approved by voters living within the school district in November 2022 as part of a $121.9 million bond.
The school board also approved Mahlum and BBL Architects' proposals to design various other bond projects around the district''s other campuses, such as safety upgrades and prekindergarten classrooms.
The building is expected to be ready in time for the 2025-26 school year.
Rick Rainone, president of construction consulting firm Cornerstone Management Group, told the school board a school of similar size cost $23 million to build four years ago, but thanks to inflation and the rising cost of labor and materials, it will cost at least $32 million to build the new Cornelius Elementary School, involving around 15 sub-contractors.
Per state law, 1.5% of the construction cost will go towards alternative energy, such as solar panels.
Students will continue to attend classes in the old building, mostly built in 1943, while the new building is constructed next door.
"There's no other option, but we have a really big campus," Graves said. "Yes, it's going to be messy, and it's going to be a lot louder than it is now, but it will be a cool process for the kids to see."
Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.
Reporter
"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."
