The Forest Grove City Council approved up to $75,000 in upgrades for the Forest Grove Senior and Community Center at its Monday, Jan. 9 meeting.
"There are a couple things we need improvement on, definitely new carpeting," director Sonja Whelchel-Lawien said. "And definitely we need a new stereo system. Ours blew out."
The center, which hosts weekly and monthly meals, exercise classes and recreation, is operated by a nonprofit that leases the city-owned facility on Douglas Street off 21st Avenue at no cost.
The new funding for the senior and community center comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to finance director Paul Downey, Forest Grove received two installments of around $2.8 million each from the federal stimulus package in August 2021 and August 2022. Most was incorporated into the yearly budgets, but each cycle, the city earmarked around $567,000 for "non-city" projects.
The first time around, the city distributed those leftovers to Habitat for Humanity, the Forest Grove Foundation for homeless services, and $300,000 in small business grants. The second time, the council voted to spend most of that on youth summer recreation programs, including hiring a new recreation director for the parks department.
"I'm really proud of how the city handled the American Rescue Plan dollars — really forward-thinking. We had discussions and were collaborative," said Mayor Malynda Wenzl, who served as council president during the previous allocations before being elected mayor in November 2022. "Talking with other municipalities, a lot didn't have the same level of planning or process."
Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.
