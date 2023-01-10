City Council approves funding for senior and community center upgrades

Forest Grove city councilors approved up to $75,000 on upgrades to the senior and community center.

The Forest Grove City Council approved up to $75,000 in upgrades for the Forest Grove Senior and Community Center at its Monday, Jan. 9 meeting.

"There are a couple things we need improvement on, definitely new carpeting," director Sonja Whelchel-Lawien said. "And definitely we need a new stereo system. Ours blew out."

