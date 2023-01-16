Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and the Forest Grove Police Department received record call volumes in 2022, Chiefs Jim Geering and Henry Reimann say.
Both agencies are set to receive funding for additional staff July 1 at the start of the new fiscal year, thanks to funding from a bond measure approved by voters in May 2022.
In an effort to build a firefighting career path within city limits, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue this month started a new partnership with the Forest Grove School District to offer a fire science class aimed at introducing students to the profession.
"The class gives students an awareness and exposure to what we do in the industry. We are hoping it will help to satisfy the needs of the workforce in the area," said Geering, who briefed the Forest Grove City Council on Jan. 9. "As time goes on, we're looking for firefighters, and there is really nothing better than to get a homegrown employee who knows the city and wants to give back and is rooted here."
In 2022, Geering said the department received around 4,600 calls for service, up by around 1,000 calls from 2021.
Geering said for much of 2022, the department was down four firefighters until an academy graduation in December restored staffing from 14 firefighters to 18.
Geering also said the department is in the process of hiring a consultant to analyze data and plan a new fire station, likely along Highway 47 somewhere north of downtown. That part of Forest Grove has seen significant growth in recent years, with new homes being constructed and plans calling for more.
The levy will pay for three new firefighter positions over the next three years, starting with one on July 1, although Geering said the department is hoping a grant through the state fire marshal's office will allow the department to hire all three new positions this summer. Geering said the new hires will allow the department to have at least two crews staffed at the same time, better equipping the department to handle multiple calls.
"This is going to allow us to solve part of our increase in call volume by being able to fund two crews instead of one," Geering said.
Forest Grove Police Chief Henry Reimann said his department received 27,200 calls for service in 2022, up 890 from 26,310 in 2021 — proportionately, a much smaller increase than FGF&R saw.
The department staff of 40, including 24 patrol officers, is also relatively young, with 15 staff members with five years or less experience with the department.
Over the summer, Forest Grove police officers and city leaders agreed to a new union contract that includes a new sabbatical program, offering 30 days of paid leave for officers who hit the five-year mark and every four years thereafter, in an effort to retain more officers.
"The Forest Grove Police Department is a very young department," Reimann said. "With that comes some challenges and growing pains, but we've been very fortunate with the last few hires."
Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.
"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."