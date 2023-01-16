Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and Police receive record calls in 2022

Chief Jim Geering and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue received about 4,600 calls for service in 2022.

 COURTESY PHOTO: FOREST GROVE FIRE & RESCUE

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and the Forest Grove Police Department received record call volumes in 2022, Chiefs Jim Geering and Henry Reimann say.

Both agencies are set to receive funding for additional staff July 1 at the start of the new fiscal year, thanks to funding from a bond measure approved by voters in May 2022.

Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."

Recommended for you