New data from the Oregon Department of Education shows Forest Grove High School’s graduation rate increased slightly from last year, marking the same kind of improvement from a pandemic slump that other Washington County school districts have noted.
The districtwide graduation rate for the 2021-22 academic year increased to 79.3% out of a total 464 students. The previous year’s graduation rate was just under 79%.
Despite the increase, the 2021-22 rate for Forest Grove was still lower than the statewide graduation rate of 81.3%.
Graduation rates are determined by calculating the total four-year student cohort that enters a high school, adjusted for dropouts, then tracking how many complete their regular or modified diplomas on time.
ODE data also tracks student graduation by breaking down demographic data.
The total number of students categorized as belonging to underserved races or ethnicities, for example, saw a slight dip from the prior year, with 76% of a 263-student total graduating in four years.
Students identifying as Hispanic or Latino comprise most of this category in the Forest Grove School District, and this student category’s performance dipped slightly, to a 76% graduation rate compared to last year’s nearly 77%.
Students with disabilities also saw a dip from the previous year, with 60% graduating this year compared to about 65% last year.
The percentage of homeless students who graduated increased sharply, with 66.7% of them graduating last year compared to just 57% in 2021.
The total disadvantaged student population, which totaled 353 students in Oregon Department of Education data last year, saw gains. About 75% of these students graduated on time, compared to under 74% the previous year.
Other school districts saw stronger gains in graduation rates this year, including in the Hillsboro and Beaverton school districts.
