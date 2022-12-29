Forest Grove High School will usher in its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees at their annual Hall of Fame Banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course.

The event is returning after being absent the past two years due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties and the Hillsboro Hops"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. 

