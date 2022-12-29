Forest Grove High School will usher in its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees at their annual Hall of Fame Banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course.
The event is returning after being absent the past two years due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s inductees include former wrestlers, three-sport athletes, a football and powerlifting champion and an announcer, administrator and former mayor who got to watch them all do their thing throughout their athletic careers at Forest Grove High.
The list includes: Pete Truax, Arnie Coke, Tess Bair, Ryan Groneman and Lauren Sexton.
Truax, who recently finished a 12-year stint as mayor of Forest Grove, is being inducted as a result of his more than four decades of service as the public address announcer for Viking football, baseball, basketball, track, baseball and softball, as well as the countless hours of service working behind the scenes of many of Forest Grove High’s finest athletic events.
A former teacher and administrator for the Forest Grove School District, Truax said that while honored to now be a part of a rich tradition of FGHS athletics, he hoped others who have donated their time over the years could view his induction as a reflection of the work so many do in order to allow athletic events to continue.
“I see this as an appreciation not only for the fine athletes that have gained admittance, but it also begins to recognize there are others who support those same athletes in their quest for excellence,” Truax said. “The public address announcer is just one player in that show and any recognition I get should be shared with timers, scorekeepers and all other participants.”
Truax was honored as the Oregon Public Address Announcer of the Year and was the recipient of the Special Award of Merit by the Oregon Athletic Director Association in 2004.
Tess Bair is a 2001 Forest Grove High School graduate and excelled in three sports as a Viking, earning four varsity letters apiece in soccer, basketball and softball.
Over the course of her tenure at FGHS, Bair earned three first team all-league honors, two second team all-league honors, second and third team all-state recognition and five different times earned honorable mention. Additionally, she was part of two league championship basketball teams and was the recipient of the Viking Achievement Award, the Mitch Thomas Award and the Tom Keller Award.
Bair went on to play four years of softball at Pace University in New York, where she finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in hits (209), doubles (43) and games played (187). She remains the career leader in each.
Ryan Groneman, a 1995 graduate, made his mark both on the football field and in the weight room. Groneman earned first team all-league offensive honors in both his junior and senior seasons, while earning first and second team defensive honors over his senior and junior years.
He was a two-time Garrish Family Outstanding Lineman Award winner and following his senior season earned a spot in the 1995 Shrine Bowl.
Groneman went on to be a four-year starter on the offensive line at Boise State, earning all-conference honors twice.
He’s now the Director of Athletic Performance for football at Eastern Washington University.
The gridiron great was also a force on the high school powerlifting circuit, winning first place and breaking state records his senior year in the bench press, squat, deadlift and powerlift total.
Groneman said his fondest Forest Grove athletic memory was beating Jesuit on a fake punt during his senior season, and noted Coach Basin-ski, Coach Bloomer, and Coach Mahoe as instrumental in his development as a high school athlete.
“This is an honor and I appreciate the nomination,” Groneman said. “It puts an end to a nice high school career, and I’d like to thank all who made this event in my life possible and one I will always cherish.”
Like Blair, Lauren Sexton, Class of 2005, was a three-sport athlete who excelled in soccer, basketball and track and field, earning letters all four years in each.
She said being elected into the FGHS Hall of Fame is not only an honor for herself, but one her family also cherishes.
“It’s a wonderful recognition and certainly meannful to not only myself, but to my family as well,” Sexton said. “Being nominated for the FGHS Hall of Fame has brought back some great memories that I have not thought about for some time. I am proud of the accomplishments I had as an individual in track and field, as well as being on a team for soccer and basketball.”
Sexton was twice a first team all-leaguer in soccer, was a three-time second team all-league basketball player and was four times a first team all-conference javelin and discus thrower and earned first and second team all-state honors in each.
She also won the Mitch Thomas Award while at Forest Grove.
Sexton cited the Vikings’ league basketball championship her senior season and placing second in the the javelin at the Junior Olympics that same year as two of her fondest memories, and wanted to thank her parents for helping to make all of her athletic success possible.
“In high school, my dad assisted coaching javelin and even in college when I came home for a visit, we would be down at the field having a weekend practice,” she said. “I was very supported from a young age and all through college. I really can’t remember my parents not attending a game, whether it be home, away or out of state.”
Last but not least, Arnie Coke will be inducted as part of the 2022 class.
Coke, a 1979 graduate, was a district wrestling placer during his sophomore and junior years, and won both a district and state championship at 130 pounds during a senior season in which he helped lead the Vikings to a Coast Valley League District Championship.
The standout grappler went on to wrestle at both Southern Oregon and Pacific universities, the latter of which he earned an individual conference title at 142 pounds in 1981.
Coke passed away in July of 1984.
Ralph Brown was also selected as a 2022 inductee for his countless contributions to Forest Grove High School athletics, but his family chose to wait a year due to his passing this past year.
In addition to the induction ceremony at Pumpkin Ridge, all of the inductees will be introduced at halftime of Forest Grove’s girls basketball game versus Liberty beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Friday night, Jan. 27, at Forest Grove High School.