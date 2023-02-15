Editor’s Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Jan. 27

A night shift officer stopped a vehicle for a dangerous left turn along Pacific Avenue. On contact, the driver was found to be visibly intoxicated and rather uncooperative, refusing to participate in any form of sobriety test. Two and a half hours, a search warrant, and eventually a blood draw later, he was transported to the jail on charges of DUII.