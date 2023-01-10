Friday, Dec. 23
Officers responded to reports of donuts and cookies, only to find the calls were regarding a vehicle driving recklessly in icy parking lots and not actual baked goods. Officers conducted an extensive area check but were unable to locate the vehicle.
A caller reported her clothes had been locked in a laundromat. Police attempted numerous attempts at reaching management but were unable to secure the attire’s freedom.
A caller reported a rooster was running amok in a store parking lot. Police apprehended the bird and transported it to a local animal shelter.
Police were also called to a reported nutria sighting, but the rodent was gone upon police arrival.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Police responded to a late-night, alcohol-fueled argument during which blows had reportedly been exchanged. On arrival, neither party wanted to be a victim and advised they would separate for the night.
During an extra patrol of a construction area, an officer spotted footprints in the snow leading to several of the partially built homes. On further inspection, the officer located three men in the vicinity, but was unable to determine anything criminal had occurred. One of the men, however, proceeded to leave the location in a vehicle, for which he was promptly stopped on account of having a suspended license. He was further found to have no insurance. He was issued a hefty citation.
A caller reported she was being accused of stealing a friend’s marijuana.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Police intercepted a stolen vehicle that had eluded officers from Beaverton after it came speeding through Forest Grove along Pacific Avenue. Stop sticks were deployed literally in front of the police station, disabling the careening car. The driver was subsequently located and arrested on numerous charges, as well as an outstanding warrant. He was lodged at the jail.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute during which a likely soon-to-be ex threw their significant other’s belongings out of their shared apartment. Officers contacted the pair and found nothing criminal had occurred; police encouraged both parties to give each other some space, which they agreed to do. No crime.
Day shift officers were called to a report of an escalating argument at an apartment complex. The alleged instigator was gone prior to police arrival.
Monday, Dec. 26
Officers on all shifts dutifully cleared clogged drains and debris from roadways during the heavy rainfall and melting ice.
A caller reported they loaned a rifle to a family member’s boyfriend, who had failed to return it in a timely manner. Police contacted the boyfriend, who agreed to contact the caller. No crime.
A caller requested police check on a woman who opened the front door to the caller’s residence and left upon realizing the house was occupied. Officers located the woman a couple of blocks away; however, she was not in the mood to chat with officers. No crime.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Officers recovered a sizeable amount of methamphetamine, opioids, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a weapon during an investigation into a suspected drug dealer.
A caller reported a family member was using drugs in the vicinity of children. Officers contacted the family member and found no evidence of drug use, further sorting out that the accusation may have been rooted in a falling-out with the caller over Christmas. No crime.
Officers arrested a man on an outstanding felony warrant after he was located loitering about a city office.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
A caller reported a firearm and sizeable amount of cash had gone missing from their safe. An investigation is underway.
A caller reported their vehicle had been stolen at some point during the day. A quick investigation revealed the vehicle had been repossessed and towed away.
Police were called to an apartment complex where screaming and yelling could be heard. Officers contacted the residents and found children at, admittedly loud, play. All agreed to quiet down for the night.
Thursday, Dec. 29
A caller reported someone broke into their car and stole a designer wallet and iPad, then went on a spending spree at local retailers and gas stations. Officers are investigating.
A caller reported a man walking around with a croquet mallet, striking the ground every so often, walking along 19th Avenue. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area matching the description.
Police were called to a residence where screaming and sobbing could be heard off and on for an extended period of time. Officers found the residents had a newborn baby; family and baby were fine.