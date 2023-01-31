Friday, Jan. 13
Officers responded to a report of a man in a powerchair who had become stuck in the mud.
A concerned caller reported a friend was struggling with food insecurity. A patrol officer packed a lunch and visited the friend to discuss resources.
Officers responded to a local watering hole where an alcohol-fueled argument between two women had escalated into a pushing match. Police sorted out that one of them had been asked to leave and that any physical contact on her way out was likely accidental.
A night shift officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of another city. The suspect was gone on police arrival. An investigation is underway.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Police are investigating after a golf cart was stolen from a local apartment complex.
While on patrol, an officer spotted what appeared to be a slumper behind the wheel outside a store. The individual was found to be napping, as well as wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and finished his nap at the jail.
Police were called when a man’s trip down ‘shroom lane did not go as he had planned. He was transported to the hospital.
Officers were called to a domestic dispute that reportedly turned to shoving and spilled out to the front lawn, allegedly causing one of the parties to lob potted plants at the other’s vehicle. The parties had separated upon police arrival; while heated, it was determined nothing criminal had actually occurred.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Officers responded to a physical altercation between two individuals that escalated to a point involving firearms. Both individuals were eventually taken into custody and, after investigation, the instigating individual was lodged at the jail.
Police responded to a report of a robbery at knifepoint at a local convenience store. Police located and arrested the suspect a short distance away. She was lodged at the jail.
A caller reported a man was seen attempting to steal a manhole cover from a busy intersection. The cover in question was found to have not been disturbed.
Monday, Jan. 16
A caller reported a man stole a bag of cans from their porch. The can thief was located nearby in possession of the loot and arrested for theft; he was issued a heavy citation.
Police were called to a bus stop where a man had removed and subsequently ignited his clothing. Shivering and unable to care for himself, he was taken into custody on a peace officer hold and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
A night shift officer stopped a vehicle on B Street for failure to maintain lane. On contact, police found the driver’s license had been revoked. A rather substantial citation ensued.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Police are investigating after a safe was stolen from an apartment on Pacific Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run on Mountain View Lane. On further investigation, police learned the offending driver was a recently licensed teen who had clipped a car while backing out; they returned to the scene per their mother’s insistence, and information was successfully exchanged.
Officers were dispatched to a triggered alarm at a local laundromat late at night. On arrival, police found a man busy finishing up a load in the dryer, apparently undeterred by the alarm. He gathered his things before police secured the building.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
A caller reported a young cow walking along Forest Gale Drive, presumably preparing to cross to the other side. Police were unable to locate any animals, livestock or otherwise, in the area.
Officers arrested a driver for reckless driving and DUII after they crashed their vehicle onto the sidewalk while attempting to enter the roundabout at Highway 47 and David Hill Road. They were later found to have twice the legal alcohol content.
Police are investigating after a sizable number of pieces of fiber cement siding was stolen from a new build.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Police responded to an injury crash at Pacific Avenue and Highway 47. The at-fault driver was cited for driving with neither insurance nor a license; their vehicle was towed due to damage.
A local hotel reported a woman who was on their list of banned customers was attempting to check in using a different name. She was packing up to leave upon police arrival, and formally trespassed from the area.
A caller reported they were being bullied by their apartment complex manager. On further investigation, police sorted out the caller had been advised that they couldn’t use the spa on account of it being under repair, which was not to the caller’s liking. No crime.