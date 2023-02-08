Editor’s Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Jan. 20

Police were called to check on a suspicious person who was walking down Maple Street acting erratically, possibly under the influence of drugs. On contact, the individually initially walked away, but they reversed course and attempted to strike one of the officers. A scuffle ensued, but the individual was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.