Friday, Jan. 20
Police were called to check on a suspicious person who was walking down Maple Street acting erratically, possibly under the influence of drugs. On contact, the individually initially walked away, but they reversed course and attempted to strike one of the officers. A scuffle ensued, but the individual was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
A patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Forest Grove near 16th Avenue. Several items and mail believed to have been stolen were also recovered and returned to the owner. Police are investigating.
Police checked on a caller who advised dispatch they were recovering from a cold and recently ingested some spoiled milk. Police responded per request, followed shortly by medics who tended to the caller.
Saturday, Jan. 21
A caller reported a “friend” came to their house in the early morning hours, stark naked, then intentionally rammed his truck into two vehicles, broke a cellphone, and left. Officers caught up with the man at a local hotel, where he admitted to all of the aforementioned activities. He was arrested and lodged at the jail on multiple charges.
Police are investigating a burglary at a neighborhood residence in which multiple checkbooks were stolen.
A caller reported two men checking vehicle doorhandles along Sunset Drive late at night. On contact, the pair denied any such activity, and the caller advised they hadn’t actually seen them attempting to enter vehicles. Police found no evidence of anything criminal.
Sunday, Jan. 22
While on patrol, an officer spotted a man with seven outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants outside a store. He was arrested and lodged at the jail. Officers located and interviewed one of the individuals of interest in an armed robbery at a convenience store that took place on Jan. 15. After the interview, the suspect elected to fight police before being arrested, but he was ultimately taken into custody. He was lodged at the jail.
Monday, Jan. 23
Police are investigating after multiple packages were taken from a porch of a resident who was out of town. The Forest Grove Police Department also advises residents to make arrangements for mail and deliveries to be picked up or postponed if you plan on leaving your residence for an extended time.
Forest Grove police assisted Cornelius police in responding to a report of an armed suspect shooting at a residence. After an extensive area check, police determined no such incident had actually occurred and the call was likely an incident of “swatting,” prank calls made to dispatch multiple officers to a location.
Officers were called to check on a possible slumper in a vehicle along Willamina Avenue. On arrival, police found the man was fine, just resting while waiting for a friend to return with a gas can. No crime.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Police were called to a fast food restaurant where a fight had broken out between multiple juveniles, including some employees. The instigators were gone prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported, and victims advised they did not want to pursue any charges.
Officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance that had broken out after one individual allegedly consumed food purchased by another. Police found that the matter was inconsiderate but not criminal.
Officers contacted a young driver after they took out two signs and mailboxes en route to school.
A caller reported a vehicle was driving through neighborhoods tossing bundles of business cards.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
A late-night caller reported he had been stabbed in the foot by a porcupine quill that had become embedded approximately 1¼ inch deep — which was particularly concerning to the caller, since he had recently read an encyclopedia that stated anything beyond 1 inch was fatal. Police provided a listening ear and reassured the caller that there have been no porcupine sightings in Forest Grove. The caller decided he did not want medical assistance and agreed with police that he ought to try to get some sleep.
Officers were called to the Forest Grove Aquatic Center after an argument broke out in the men’s locker room due to one individual splashing too enthusiastically, causing another to lose a contact lens. A civil agreement was reached, and peace restored.
Police were called to a residence reported to have more than 15 dogs, many of which fought, on their small neighborhood lot, causing concerns of odor, noise and illegal breeding. Officers advised the homeowner of city ordinances that may apply to them. An investigation is underway.
Thursday, Jan. 26
A caller reported a roommate had moved out, taking money from the caller’s piggy bank on the way out. Police are investigating.
Officers arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant after she was spotted a local restaurant. She was lodged at the jail.
Patrol officers spotted a man known to have multiple outstanding warrants riding a bicycle along B Street. He ditched the bike and fled on foot but was unable to outrun fleet-footed officers. He was arrested and lodged at the jail, with an added charge of interfering with a police officer.
An early-morning caller reported a moving van outside a construction area, concerned the van was affiliated with a gang and equipped with tracking technology. Officers found the van was, in fact, delivering electrical supplies to the building site. No crime.