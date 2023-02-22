Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Feb. 3

A caller reported two males that threw a girl’s bicycle in a dumpster at an apartment complex, only to have a girl subsequently come by, retrieve said bicycle and ride off. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.