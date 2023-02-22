Friday, Feb. 3
A caller reported two males that threw a girl’s bicycle in a dumpster at an apartment complex, only to have a girl subsequently come by, retrieve said bicycle and ride off. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
A caller requested police trespass an individual who was allegedly loitering about her front porch, knocking incessantly on the door. The caller then advised the subject was likely a repo man on a quest to retrieve a refrigerator the caller alleged they no longer have. The man was gone upon police arrival.
Officers were called to a late-night escalating domestic dispute between two people. On arrival, police found no evidence anything criminal had occurred and advised both parties to separate for the night, which they agreed to do.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Officers arrested a man with outstanding felony warrants, wanted on multiple burglary charges walking along Hawthorne Street. He was lodged at the jail.
A caller reported a family member slashed the caller’s tires.
Night shift officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a local hotel. On arrival, police found one of the individuals had an outstanding felony warrant; he was further found to be in possession of a firearm and cocaine. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Police received two calls regarding a resident’s large dog allegedly charging a dog walker across the street, causing the dog walker to spray the animal with bear mace. It was determined the spray was deployed in self-defense. The sprayed animal was transported to a vet for evaluation.
Sunday, Feb. 5
A night shift officer located an idling vehicle on 19th Avenue with a man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver seat holding a pipe. He was further found to have an outstanding warrant. He was awakened from his slumber and arrested. A consent search yielded several grams of methamphetamine. He was transported to the jail for evaluation.
Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck in a parking lot overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Monday, Feb. 6
An officer contacted a man suspected of stealing a bike earlier in the week. The man denied any knowledge of the bike, but then he suddenly remembered that another individual had been riding the same bike — of which he had no knowledge. After police explained that the other individual had been in custody during the time of the theft, the man suddenly remembered the bike and the circumstances around it going missing. He was arrested and released with a hefty citation.
A caller reported a family member broke into their shared house to retrieve property, to which police advised the family member had every right to enter her own home to take her own things. No crime.
A patrol officer stopped a vehicle on Maple Street for a traffic violation and found the driver to have an outstanding warrant. She was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Police received multiple reports of a man walking around a parking lot peering into cars. He was located in a nearby store where he was further found to be in possession of nail polish and headphones taken from a different business, which was not well received by his parole officer. He was arrested and lodged at the jail for theft and violating his probation.
While on the above call, the arresting officer was met by a motorist who advised they had backed into the officer’s patrol car, causing minor damage. Information was exchanged.
Police were called after two men were reportedly attempting to break into a community mailbox with a drill. On arrival, police found a building being remodeled, part of which involved the mailbox. No crime.
A caller reported they were receiving unwanted attention from an ex via social media. Officers found no evidence anything criminal had occurred and offered the caller some options and suggestions on how to block the ex should they so choose.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Police responded to a hotel after a caller reported finding the deceased body of an unknown woman in the room he was staying in. Officers scoured the area and found no such corpse, nor any evidence of anything suspicious. The caller then determined the body in question was in fact that of a ghost, which he advised he had no issues with. No crime.
Police responded to a report of an assault on 19th Avenue. Upon officer arrival, the alleged assailant fled on foot and attempted to hide from officers. A K-9 unit was brought in and successfully located the suspect near 16th Avenue. The suspect attempted once again to flee, but he was quickly apprehended following a short foot pursuit. He was lodged at the jail on multiple charges.
Thursday, Feb. 9
A caller reported a heavily intoxicated friend came to his apartment to start an argument, which then turned into a fight. On arrival, police and medics initially attempted to transport the instigator to the hospital on account of excessive intoxication. However, after kicking a medic and attempting to headbutt an officer, the man was transported to the jail, where he received both medical attention and a cell in which to cool off. Charges of harassment and attempted assault on a public safety officer were added.
A pedestrian reported he flipped off a driver who allegedly nearly hit him, causing the driver to then honk their horn. Neither driver nor pedestrian were located.
Police arrested a man on numerous charges after he returned to a location to which he had been ordered not to return, as well as several violations of a restraining order. He was lodged at the jail.