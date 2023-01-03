Forest Grove Police Log

Forest Grove Police Department

Note to Readers

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Dec. 9

A caller reported multiple people they did not recognize in their basement claiming they were allowed to be there. Police confirmed with the landlord that the individuals did in fact have permission to be at the location.

