Friday, Dec. 9
A caller reported multiple people they did not recognize in their basement claiming they were allowed to be there. Police confirmed with the landlord that the individuals did in fact have permission to be at the location.
A caller reported a “friend” whom they had allowed to stay with them had now worn out his welcome. Police spoke with the friend, who agreed to leave and did so without incident.
Police received multiple calls regarding a barely clothed woman, possibly in crisis, at a local apartment complex. Officers spoke with the woman at length; she agreed to go with officers to a local organization where she could connect with resources.
Saturday, Dec. 10
A caller reported their spouse had locked them out of the house following a verbal argument over 20 years of grievances and requested police assistance in retrieving a jacket and cigarettes before leaving for the day. Officers escorted the caller into the residence to gather up some property before leaving. No crime.
A caller reported a “friend” he made online had requested pictures of his “reproductive parts,” which he sent, and had now requested a large amount of cash, which he also sent, in exchange for not sending the photos to the caller’s contacts. Officers are investigating but remind citizens that “sextortion” is a common scam and to be cautious when exchanging personal photos with people met online.
A rather intoxicated caller requested police assistance in dealing with his brother, also intoxicated, who was reportedly causing issues. On arrival, police found yet another intoxicated reveler and one member of the tipsy trio hiding in a bedroom. Police determined there were no crimes, no injuries, nor any obvious reason why the caller requested police presence.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Police were called to a local laundromat where a driver mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal and careened into the building. Despite significant damage, the driver was uninjured.
A night shift officer spotted a suspicious, occupied vehicle on 16th Avenue. On investigation, the officer found one of the occupants had a probation stipulation forbidding contact with the other. The individual was arrested and lodged at the jail.
An officer stopped a vehicle for having no license plates only to find the driver had a suspended license, no insurance, and a long history of disregarding traffic laws. The vehicle was impounded per Oregon statute.
Monday, Dec. 12
A caller reported they gifted money to a relative to pay rent, but the funds did not make their way to the landlord. Officers are investigating.
Police are investigating after two individuals staged a ruse at a local bar, during which a substantial amount of cash was taken from the till.
A caller reported someone threw a large wrench through their front window late at night. An investigation is underway.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Police were called to check on an elderly woman after a neighbor reported she hadn’t been seen in a few days. On arrival, officers could hear someone inside the residence and gained entry through a window after discovering the woman had fallen and was unable to get up. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
A caller reported a loud, mysterious “thump” from within his garage. Officers searched the premises and found nothing out of the ordinary.
Police are investigating after a caller reported finding his parked vehicle windshield smashed out with a rock.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress after a woman reported hearing several bumps, bangs and other noises consistent with a possible intruder in the middle of the night. On arrival, the source of the commotion was found to be the caller’s two kittens, who had a serious case of the zoomies. Unsurprisingly, the cats ignored officer commands to cease and desist.
Police responded to a local park where a teen had been locked into the restroom when the automatic after-hours locking system had gotten stuck. The teen was eventually freed from the building.
Officers arrested a woman on multiple charges after an off-duty officer witnessed her break into a vehicle in a store parking lot, steal a package, and attempt to flee. She was lodged at the jail.
Thursday, Dec. 15
A caller reported a man with a gas can had been in the vicinity of her vehicle, possibly to siphon fuel. Police found no evidence fuel had been stolen and were unable to locate anyone in the area.
Officers were called to a late-night domestic dispute at a local apartment complex. Police found only words were exchanged and advised the parties to separate, which they did; one individual was trespassed from the location.
Friday, Dec. 16
A caller reported a backpack containing a firearm was stolen from their unlocked vehicle while it was warming up first thing in the morning. Officers are investigating.
A caller reported a man was seen alongside a major street actively self-harming. On arrival, police found he was, in fact, applying ointment for his dry skin.
Officers arrested a man on multiple charges after sending threatening notes picturing a firearm to another person. He was lodged at the jail for menacing and violating his probation.
Saturday, Dec. 17
A night shift officer attempted to stop a vehicle for driving recklessly down Pacific Avenue. The vehicle fled from the officer, but the officer soon located the vehicle broken down along Gales Creek Road. Upon seeing the officer, the driver fled on foot, jumping several fences and escaping into a residential area. A K-9 unit was deployed, and the suspect was successfully tracked to a residential back yard. The suspect was arrested and lodged on multiple charges, including eluding, reckless driving and violating his probation.
A caller reported the previous owner of a vehicle he purchased was expressing some dismay after the caller had, after more than a year and a half, not yet registered the car in the caller’s name — particularly in light of multiple parking citations and a crash report involving the current registrant, who was the previous owner. While this is a civil matter, the caller was provided with some options on how to proceed.
Officers responded to a location along Hawthorne Street where a vehicle crashed well into the living room of a house. Despite significant damage, no one was injured in the collision; police found no evidence of impairment.
Sunday, Dec. 18
A caller reported a burglary in progress, adding that the alleged thief fled on foot after realizing the apartment was occupied. Upon investigation, officers found the would-be burglar was, in fact, a relative who was attempting to deliver a surprise holiday gift.
Police were called to a report of a fight in an alleyway near 21st Avenue involving multiple individuals, one of whom had been physically injured. The instigator was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Officers were dispatched to check on a man seen yelling “angrily,” screeching, and possibly in crisis as he made his way down 15th Avenue late at night. On arrival, police found the man was fine — just singing along to merry music on his phone at an elevated volume. He apologized and went on his way.
Monday, Dec. 19
A late-night caller reported their 18-year-old had left home unannounced with no discussion of their intended destination. Police spoke with the caller about the rights of legal adults to come and go, further advising that the police department cannot enforce house rules.
A caller reported an unknown woman was in his bathroom late at night. Officers learned the woman had been invited over by someone staying at the residence by permission of the homeowner. No crime.
A caller reported his card was declined while attempting to purchase cigarettes, but the transaction was marked “pending” on his account. Officers advised he wait until the transaction was processed and contact the business should it be posted.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
A rather irate and presumably hungry caller reported they did not receive their “buy one, get one” deal at the local McDonald’s and was clearly not loving the manager’s response. Police advised that officers do not enforce fast food promotional offers and suggested contacting corporate.
A driver reported that someone in a vehicle coming in the opposite direction threw an egg at the caller’s vehicle, cracking the windshield. Police were unable to find any vehicles matching the description in the area.
Police were called to check out a suspiciously parked, idling and occupied vehicle along 21st Avenue late at night. Officers located two individuals experiencing symptoms of narcotics use, one of whom still had a significant, plainly visible amount of opioids in their possession. The individual carrying the drugs was arrested and lodged at the jail on multiple charges, including distribution and possession of a controlled substance, which was also a violation of their probation. The narcotics were seized.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Police received numerous reports of package theft along a residential street. Officers were able to track down the porch pirate and, due to the individual’s age, referred them to juvenile services.
Officers were called to two local convenience stores where an alleged thirsty thief attempted to leave the locations with beer he neglected to pay for. One of the potential thefts was thwarted, prompting the second attempt — this time successful. The beer bandit was located and later given a citation for theft.
Police were called to a local bar where two patrons got into an altercation over a game of pool. One of the individuals was gone on police arrival, while the other was assisted in getting safely home due to a high level of intoxication. It was determined only words were exchanged.
Thursday, Dec. 22
A caller — not the same as the unhappy Dec. 19 parent — reported their adult daughter snuck out of the house and her phone was pinging in another city. Officers again explained that adults are allowed to make their own choices when coming and going.
A caller reported a vehicle struck the caller’s car and fled the location down Gales Creek Road in the middle of the night. The driver was located after officers and deputies followed tire tracks in the newly fallen snow. The driver was noticeably intoxicated and subsequently arrested for DUII.
Police were called to an escalating verbal altercation between two neighbors over a longstanding beef, during which one individual allegedly flashed a gun. Officers were unable to establish that a weapon was involved or had been displayed, or any crimes had actually occurred. The pair were strongly admonished to leave each other alone.