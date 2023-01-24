By Forest Grove Police Department
Pamplin Media Group
Friday, Jan. 6
Officers were called to check on a woman who was heard screaming for help near an apartment complex on 19th Avenue. On contact, she advised that she was fine, just having issues with her wheelchair.
Police were called to a location where a bench had been tagged with the colors of a supposed “minor-attracted persons” pride flag. Officers investigated and found the piece had been professionally painted in similar colors but was not intentionally meant to symbolize support for any group or cause. No crime.
Officers arrested a man for criminal mischief and a parole violation after he elbowed his way through a sliding glass door at a medical center in the middle of the night. He was lodged at the jail.
A caller reported a suspicious occupied vehicle had been seen idling in the vicinity of a local park after dark on multiple occasions. Police contacted the occupants, who advised they were not allowed to smoke tobacco at their new residence and had taken to utilizing their car to indulge in a few cigarettes.
Saturday, Jan. 7
A caller reported they were threatened by a man with a knife at a local car wash. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area, but are continuing to investigate.
During an extra patrol near 16th Avenue, a day shift officer spotted a man known to be wanted on six outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants walking in the vicinity. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
A caller reported a man suspiciously walking around vehicles near a neighborhood residence late at night. As officers approached, the man appeared to be avoiding interaction with police. However, when eventually contacted, he was found to be the homeowner. No crime.
Sunday, Jan. 8
A caller reported a sizable blade had been stabbed into a tree outside a local business. Officers found and seized a large knife as found property.
Police are investigating after more than $1,000 worth of items were stolen from a vehicle.
Police arrested a theft suspect after he returned to the store from which he had stolen the day prior. He was lodged at the jail.
Officers checked on a driver after he was reported slumped over in an idling vehicle along Cedar Street in the early morning hours. On contact, police found a delivery driver had pulled over and fallen asleep.
Monday, Jan. 9
Police are investigating after a resident apparently cut down a signal tower, causing numerous homes in the neighborhood to lose internet, TV, and phone services.
A local bank reported a man had been loitering in their lobby for an extended period of time and was refusing to leave. The man took his leave just as the officer was arriving.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Officers responded to a rear-end crash believed to possibly involve a drunk driver. On contact, the at-fault driver advised police that, yes, indeed, he had been drinking, as he had opened an imported lager at a friend’s house and sipped it along the highway so it didn’t go to waste. He was arrested.
A caller reported several hundred dollars’ worth of tools had been stolen from the back of their truck. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a T-bone crash at the intersection of Highway 47 and Martin Road in which both drivers were transported to the hospital for injuries. The at-fault driver was cited and both vehicles towed from the scene.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
A swing shift officer stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights down Pacific Avenue well after dark. On contact, police found the driver had a suspended license and a passenger had an outstanding felony warrant. Furthermore, the vehicle was found to have been stolen out of Salem. Both driver and passenger were arrested; the vehicle was towed.
A caller reported a friend lit her dried-out Christmas tree on fire just outside her residence. The friend was arrested for criminal mischief and reckless burning; he was issued a rather large fine and released.
Police were called to check on a man in a wheelchair who appeared to be weaving in and out of traffic as he traveled along Highway 47. Officers found he was attempting to return to his residence at a local senior living complex after going out shopping. Officers gave him a ride back home.
Thursday, Jan. 12
A caller reported a woman pole-dancing at a sign at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Highway 47. Officers were initially unable to locate anyone matching the description in the area.
A second caller reported a woman, suspected to be the pole-dancer from the previous call, walking “creatively” down the highway. Police located the woman along Pacific Avenue, but she was not in the mood for a chat.
A caller reported they were being harassed by their ex over social media. Police found none of the messages to rise to the level of crime and provided the caller with some options on how to block the sender.
A caller reported a subject attempting to break into a neighbor’s apartment. On contact, police found the alleged intruder was known to property management to have visited friends at the location before. No crime.