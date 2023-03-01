Friday, Feb. 10
A caller reported a group of men loitering about in a local park, one of whom was relieving his bladder in the parking lot. The man explained to officers that the bathroom was in use and he really, really needed to go. Officers offered suggestions for more appropriate actions should a future situation arise.
Police were called to a report of two people prowling around a car, the alarm blaring, in the middle of the night outside a business. Officers investigated and found the registered owner had accidentally triggered the alarm due to a malfunctioning key fob. No crime.
Police were called to a report of an argument turned shoving match in an apartment complex parking lot in the wee hours of the morning. Officers found a couple had a heated disagreement about midnight snacks, but nothing criminal. They agreed to quiet down and went on their way.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Officers arrested a man with an outstanding felony warrant after he was located on Larch Street. He was lodged at the jail.
Police were called after a resident of a senior living complex reportedly went missing sometime during the afternoon. Officers located the resident at a local restaurant; however, they noted that the missing resided in the independent living apartments and was allowed to come and go as they please.
A convenience store reported a customer stole a sizable amount of cash out of another customer’s wallet. Police were able to identify the suspect using surveillance video; he was later located and arrested for theft.
A caller reported residents in a neighboring apartment unit were walking loudly. Police advised the caller to speak to property management.
A night shift officer attempted to stop a vehicle after it nearly crashed into a patrol car along Pacific Avenue. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. For safety reasons, the officer did not pursue; however, police received a call a few minutes later from a citizen reported seeing multiple people scattering on foot from a vehicle parked haphazardly. No suspects were in the area upon officer arrival and the vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Hillsboro. Police are investigating.
Sunday, Feb. 12
A patrol officer spotted a man with outstanding warrants riding a bike along Main Street. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Police were flagged down by passersby who reported a man wearing a ski mask had broken into a nearby apartment and left on foot. Officers did some digging and found the man, albeit dressed for a bit of burgling, had permission to be at the location, but he also had outstanding warrants. Though he was gone on officer arrival, police caught up with him the following day and took him into custody. He was lodged at the jail.
Police responded to a crash at 23rd Avenue and A Street where a driver blew through a stop sign, colliding into another. Fortunately, there were no injuries; the at-fault driver was cited.
Monday, Feb. 13
An officer located a man with an outstanding warrant at an apartment complex; he was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Police responded to a T-bone crash on Yew Street. No injuries were reported; the at-fault driver was cited and both vehicles were towed.
A caller reported they were experiencing injury on account of electricity coursing through their home. Officers found no issues with the fuse box, outlets or any other electrical apparatuses, nor did the caller show any signs of visible injury.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Officers responded to a dispute between adult roommates stemming from one party being upset that their tax refund was smaller than anticipated, taking out their frustration on a door. The resident elected not to pursue charges and both parties agreed to separate to cool down.
A caller reported a suspicious vehicle loitering a storage facility parking lot well after hours. Upon investigation, the vehicle in question was found to belong to a security guard.
Officers responded to an escalating alcohol-fueled dispute between two people in the middle of the night. Police found no evidence the dispute turned criminal; parties agreed to separate and quiet down for the night.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Police responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment complex that allegedly turned physical, causing injury to one party. The instigator was arrested and lodged at the jail for assault.
A caller reported their vehicle had been stolen at some point during the day. A quick investigation revealed the car had been towed.
A caller reported a highly specific ladder had been stolen a few months ago; however, the caller had just spotted it being used outside a residence a few blocks away. It was determined the caller’s son had given away the ladder without permission from the caller; it was subsequently returned without issue.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Officers were called to a local lounge where a woman was slumped over a video poker machine. She was found to be fine medically, just intoxicated. She was assisted in returning home safely.
Police were called to a residence where a man was reportedly unconscious and non-responsive. On contact, the man was fine, just enjoying a very relaxing nap.
Night shift officers were called to check on a woman who was reportedly yelling at people for standing too close to her parked vehicle in an apartment complex lot. On arrival, the woman clarified that she was not yelling at anyone in particular but dispelling a spirit standing next to the car. She agreed to quiet down.