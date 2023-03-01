Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Feb. 10

A caller reported a group of men loitering about in a local park, one of whom was relieving his bladder in the parking lot. The man explained to officers that the bathroom was in use and he really, really needed to go. Officers offered suggestions for more appropriate actions should a future situation arise.