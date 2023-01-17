Editor’s Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Dec. 30

A caller reported his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend was sending threatening messages. He neglected to mention to officers that he had been reciprocating such messages. Police determined none of the texts included anything criminal and encouraged both parties to stop texting each other, which they agreed to do.