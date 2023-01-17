Friday, Dec. 30
A caller reported his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend was sending threatening messages. He neglected to mention to officers that he had been reciprocating such messages. Police determined none of the texts included anything criminal and encouraged both parties to stop texting each other, which they agreed to do.
A night shift officer stopped a vehicle for careening down B Street at a high rate of speed. The driver was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for DUII.
A caller reported a woman chasing a man through a parking lot, throwing items at him. On arrival, police found a pair known to be acquaintances in dispute over the man allegedly stealing the woman’s phone. It was determined no crimes were committed.
Saturday, Dec. 31
A caller reported they received a package they did not order. They were advised to contact the U.S. Postal Service.
While on patrol near Hawthorne Street, an officer spotted a suspicious, occupied, idling vehicle in which the driver appeared to be slumped behind the wheel. On contact, police found the individual heavily under the influence and in possession of an open container. He was transported to the hospital due to the level of intoxication.
A caller reported an estimated $3,000 worth of tools were stolen from the back of their pickup while they were inside a local restaurant. Police are investigating.
Night shift officers stopped two different wrong-way drivers along Pacific Avenue, both of whom were found to be obviously impaired and under the influence. Both were arrested for DUII.
A night shift officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation only to find the passenger was wanted by police for assault. She was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Sunday, Jan. 1
A caller reported a group of juveniles were playing with a flare near a local school. On arrival, one of the youths advised he had received them as a Christmas gift and was curious as to how they worked. While the activity was not criminal, officers provided some suggestions as to finding a better place to experiment and handling the flares safely.
Officers arrested a wanted man on multiple charges after he was located at a local fast food restaurant. On contact, the man became physically aggressive with officers but was quickly subdued and placed in the Forest Grove Police Department’s WRAP, a special tool used to safely restrain and transport individuals who are combative. He was lodged at the jail.
A caller reported they sent a subject they met online explicit images, only to have them shared with friends and family. Officers are investigating but encourage the utmost caution when considering sending such photos.
Monday, Jan. 2
A caller reported a vehicle had been suspiciously parked near a local cemetery for what seemed like an inordinate amount of time. Police contacted a contemplative driver who was simply enjoying the sunset. Police found no evidence of any criminal activity.
Police were informed a vehicle that had been stolen from Beaverton had made its way through Cornelius and seen traveling through a neighborhood in Forest Grove. Officers recovered the stolen vehicle near 21st Avenue, but the driver had since fled on foot. A K-9 track and area search were unsuccessful. Police are investigating.
A local long-term care facility reported an angry resident had left the location in their wheelchair, ill-prepared for the elements and dangerously close to traffic. Police contacted the individual and eventually convinced them to return to the facility; officers wheeled her back to safety.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
A local apartment manager reported recently evicted tenants took appliances belonging to the complex with them. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a local hotel from which numerous incomplete 911 calls had originated. Officers were unable to locate anyone experiencing an emergency or identify from which unit the call had been placed.
A TriMet driver reported a man known to have been officially banned from riding the bus was attempting to board by prying the door open. Officers found he had a citable misdemeanor warrant from another county. Police provided an escort to his destination, along with the hefty citation.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
A woman, known to be wanted by police, asked to speak to an officer regarding an upcoming court date. The officer obliged — and subsequently arrested her on an outstanding warrant. She was lodged at the jail.
Officers were called to a reported domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in the middle of the day. On contact, officers found a man engaged in a colorful phone conversation. He was fine, just loud. No crime.
Police were called to check on an older woman seen walking down Pacific Avenue, possibly experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers attempted to contact her, but she refused to speak with officers. No dangerous or suspicious activity was observed, and she was seen boarding a bus out of town.
Thursday, Jan. 5
A caller reported a suspicious person knocking on their front door. The individual in question was a relative. No crime.
Police were called to a local school where two parents got into a mild road rage incident stemming a vehicle allegedly parking in a disabled spot without a placard.
Officers were called to a local church where a door alarm had been triggered. On arrival, police found the door open and a man under the influence of narcotics inside. Church staff confirmed nothing had been damaged or stolen. The man was arrested for trespassing and was lodged at the jail.