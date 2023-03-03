Local parents and students have something to look forward to next school year.
By summer’s end, the Forest Grove School District will have completed the first three of many projects funded by its $121 million bond: two new tracks and a gymnasium floor.
The new tracks, to be installed at Neil Armstrong Middle School and Tom McCall Upper Elementary School, will boast grade-appropriate surfaces and dimensions.
The new gym floor will replace Tom McCall’s current floor, which was damaged by moisture.
As preparations are still underway, the exact start date for the upcoming projects this summer remains uncertain, district spokesperson David Warner said via email. However, he added that the district plans to finish all bond projects within three to four years.
“These first three projects were the ones that could be started on the quickest,” Warner said.
The crown jewel of the project — a new Cornelius Elementary School building — has just entered the initial design phase, with the district expecting to break ground next spring.
Other projects at Neil Armstrong Middle School are scheduled to enter the design phase in late winter of this year.
The school bond, which voters passed last November, will specifically target safety and security improvements; repairs and updates for aging schools; expanding career-technical education, technology and PE opportunities for students; and creating pre-kindergarten classrooms in every elementary school.
“We are excited to see these important projects start to take shape,” Warner said. “We are grateful for the tremendous support of the community in passing this critical bond measure and we will continue to provide updated information and progress reporting through district communication channels.”
